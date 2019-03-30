Tom Brady reportedly set to skip Patriots' voluntary workouts for second year in a row

For the second year in a row, the New England Patriots are set to partake in voluntary offseason workouts without their star quarterback.

According to ESPN's Mike Reiss, four-time Super Bowl MVP Tom Brady is expected to skip the first part of New England's offseason program, which begins April 15. Less than two months after winning his sixth Super Bowl ring with the team, Brady "plans to follow a similar routine as last year, when he remained away ... in part to focus on more family time."

When Brady opted to forgo organized team activities in 2018, some speculated that his decision resulted from a rift between the quarterback and the Patriots following the team's Super Bowl LII loss and separate reports of internal discord. But then he and the Pats proceeded to reel off yet another title-winning season, with Brady hinting after February's latest Super Bowl victory that he isn't close to retiring entering his age-42 campaign.

This time around, it's more likely that Brady simply desires more time away from the game during the offseason, as Reiss noted.

Although Brady never skipped OTAs prior to the 2018 season, it's not uncommon for veterans to either rest or train elsewhere during voluntary workouts. Being that they're voluntary workouts, Brady also isn't required to be there in the first place.