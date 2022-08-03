Just because training camps are underway doesn't mean NFL teams are finished tweaking their rosters. Most big names are locked into place ahead of the 2022 season, but recent history tells us that summer can still play host to splashy moves. The last decade has featured more than a dozen camp or preseason trades involving starters or other prominent players -- a rough average of just over one "blockbuster" per year.

Here's a refresher of the most notable preseason trades since 2012:

2021

Randall Cobb to the Packers: Green Bay only gave up a sixth-round pick to reacquire Aaron Rodgers' buddy from the Texans, but the move still confirmed that A-Rod had "won" his brief power struggle with Packers brass.

Bradley Roby to the Saints: New Orleans gave up two picks, including a third-rounder, to land the former Broncos and Texans starting cornerback just before the start of the season, giving Dennis Allen's defense proven insurance.

2020

Jamal Adams to the Seahawks: The Jets got a haul for their former first-round pick, sending the All-Pro safety to Seattle for a package that included two first-rounders, a third-rounder and veteran Bradley McDougald.

Yannick Ngakoue to the Vikings: Forgot about this one, didn't you? Minnesota gave two picks, including a second-rounder, to the Jaguars for the former Pro Bowl pass rusher, only to deal him to the Ravens less than two months later.

2019

Laremy Tunsil to the Texans: Miami hit the reset button by dealing its first-round left tackle to Houston along with receiver Kenny Stills, getting two firsts, a second and a pair of veteran reserves in return.

Jadeveon Clowney to the Seahawks: Desperate for pass-rushing help, Seattle shipped a third-rounder, plus veteran defensive ends Jacob Martin and Barkevious Mingo, to the Texans in exchange for the former No. 1 overall pick.

2018

Khalil Mack to the Bears: Unwilling to give him a lucrative new deal, the Raiders dealt the star pass rusher to Chicago along with two picks, getting a big haul -- two firsts, a third, and a sixth -- in return. Mack went on to spend four years with the Bears, before his trade to the Chargers this offseason.

Teddy Bridgewater to the Saints: Forgotten in Teddy's journeyman career is his brief summer stint with the Jets, who signed him after his Vikings tenure and dealt him to New Orleans along with a sixth in exchange for a third-rounder. A year later, Bridgewater would start five games for the injured Drew Brees, then cash in with the Panthers in 2020.

2017

Sammy Watkins to the Rams: Before he re-emerged as a standout for the Chiefs, Watkins went from the Bills to Los Angeles in exchange for a second-rounder and cornerback E.J. Gaines. His time as a Rams deep threat lasted all of 15 games.

Ronald Darby to the Eagles: Philly dealt receiver Jordan Matthews and a third-rounder to Buffalo for the veteran corner, who went on to spend three seasons in green, most notably as a starter for the Eagles' 2017 Super Bowl run.

2016

Sam Bradford to the Vikings: Desperate for quarterback help after Teddy Bridgewater's severe knee injury, Minnesota dealt a first- and fourth-rounder to the Eagles for Bradford, who had turned in a single so-so year as Philly's starter and was set to open the year as the placeholder ahead of Carson Wentz.

2014

Logan Mankins to the Buccaneers: The longtime Patriots lineman went to Tampa Bay in exchange for a fourth, posting one Pro Bowl season with his new squad before retiring. Six years later, his Pats teammate, Tom Brady, would make his own way to the NFC South contender.

2012

Vontae Davis to the Colts: The former Dolphins cornerback moved to the Colts in exchange for a second- and fourth-rounder. He went on to spend five years in Indianapolis, earning two Pro Bowl nods during that time.