The NFL announced the 32 nominees for Walter Payton Man of the Year Tuesday, which represent the best of the NFL's commitment to philanthropy and community impact. All 32 nominees for each team's Man of the Year are eligible for the national award -- which will be announced during the NFL Honors show on Super Bowl week.

"We are proud to present the nominees for this year's Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award, the League's most prestigious honor," NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a press release. "These 32 men are recognized for their excellence on the field and the selfless work they do off the field in their hometowns and local team communities. Collectively they represent Walter's humanitarian spirit of giving back in ways that makes us all incredibly proud."

All nominees will receive up to a $40,000 donation in their name to their charity of choice. The overall winner will receive up to a $250,000 donation to the charity of their choice. The winner will also have the Walter Payton Man of the Year trophy etched on their jersey, as current winners Russell Wilson, J.J. Watt, and Calais Campbell don every week.

Here are the 32 finalists for Walter Payton Man of the Year, with each team having a representative.