Top selling NHL jerseys of 2019-2020: Sidney Crosby, two Dallas Stars lead the best sellers
These players saw the highest jersey sales
The NHL released their top selling jerseys of 2019-2020 and Pittsburgh Penguins' Sidney Crosby came in first out of everyone in the league. With Crosby being one of the most popular players not just on his team, but in the NHL, it is no surprise fans purchased his jersey the most.
The Dallas Stars had the most players on the top 10 list, with two taking a spot.
This is not No. 87's first time at the top of the list. Crosby was also the top selling jersey from NHL.com and Fanatics from the 2018-2019 season and took the runner-up spot the season before.
Blues winger and Stanley Cup champion Vladimir Tarasenko, Washington Capitals star winger Alex Ovechkin, Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid, and Patrice Bergeron, the Boston Bruins center, round out the top five in sales. Ovi jumped a spot from last year, going from third place to second.
Auston Matthews of the Toronto Maple Leafs, who had the top-selling jersey of 2017-2018, took the sixth spot. Crosby came in second that year.
The full list is as follows:
- Sidney Crosby, Pittsburgh Penguins
- Vladimir Tarasenko, St. Louis Blues
- Alex Ovechkin, Washington Capitals
- Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers
- Patrice Bergeron, Boston Bruins
- Auston Matthews, Toronto Maple Leafs
- Marc-Andre Fleury, Vegas Golden Knights
- Tyler Seguin, Dallas Stars
- Patrick Kane, Chicago Blackhawks
- Jamie Benn, Dallas Stars
Who has early predictions for next year's list?
