The Boston Bruins arrived in style for the 2023 Winter Classic at Fenway Park on Monday. When the Bruins got off of their team bus, all of the team's players were dressed in full Boston Red Sox uniforms complete with stirrups.

Some players even carried baseball bats and gloves with them.

Boston also took a team photo with every player sporting the throwback baseball threads, which featured a Winter Classic logo on the left sleeve.

The Bruins chose to embrace the experience of being dressed in baseball uniforms in historic because they are set to play outside Fenway Park. David Pastrnak, Linus Ullmark, Jeremy Swayman, Nick Foligno, A.J. Greer, Trent Frederic and Charlie McAvoy were among the players that decided to throw a baseball around the covered infield.

The Pittsburgh Penguins also paid homage to America's pastime, as they sported uniforms that were a tribute to the 1925 Pittsburgh Pirates.

This was certainly not the first time that the Bruins dressed up for an outdoor game. Prior to the 2019 Winter Classic against the Chicago Blackhawks at Notre Dame Stadium, Bruins players dressed up like characters from the Netflix series "Peaky Blinders." In addition, the Bruins also sported 1990s apparel when they arrived for their 2021 outdoor game against the Philadelphia Flyers at Lake Tahoe.