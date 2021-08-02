Sweden will look to continue to flex its offensive muscle when it takes on Australia for the second time in a little over a week in a women's soccer semifinal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics on Monday. Sweden has scored no fewer than two goals in each of its matches in the tournament, outscoring foes 12-3. Australia, however, has two of those goals after falling 4-2 in a group stage match on July 24. The Aussies have already secured their best Olympic finish since 1996.

Kickoff is set for 7 a.m. ET. The over-under for total goals scored is set at 2.5.

After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper, and has covered the game worldwide.

Now, Green has taken an in-depth look at Sweden vs. Australia. Here are the 2020 Tokyo Olympics soccer odds and betting trends for Australia vs. Sweden:

Australia vs. Sweden: Sweden -0.5 (-143)

Australia vs. Sweden over-under: 2.5 goals

Australia vs. Sweden money line: Sweden -162, Australia +380, Draw +275

AUS: Since 1996, the Australians had never finished higher than fifth at the Olympics

SWE: Since the start of the year, the Swedes are 8-0-2 in 10 matches

Why you should back Sweden

The Swedes are coming off a 3-1 win over Japan in the quarterfinals. In that match, Sweden broke a 1-1 halftime tie with goals by Emma Blackstenius and Kosovare Asllani. Blackstenius, 25, has scored four goals in the tournament, including two against the United States in the Olympic opener. Blackstenius has 21 goals in 68 international appearances for her country.

Asllani, 32, has been a big part of Sweden's offense as well with one goal in the Olympics and two this calendar year. In 152 career matches for Sweden, she has 39 goals. The striker plays professionally for Real Madrid of the Spanish Primera Division. This past year, she had one of her best seasons, scoring 16 goals in 29 appearances.

Why you should back Australia

The Australians are 2-1-1 in the tournament, including an impressive 0-0 tie against the United States in the group stage. Captain Samantha Kerr, 27, is a big part of the offense. In 97 career international appearances, she has scored 47 goals, including five in this Olympics. She scored what proved to be the winning goal in a 2-1 victory over New Zealand, scored twice in the loss to Sweden and two in the win over Great Britain.

Also giving Australia a spark has been midfielder Tameka Yallop, 30. She opened the scoring against New Zealand and has 11 goals in 94 matches in her international career. She joined West Ham of the FA Women's Super League in May after playing for Melbourne City and the Brisbane Roar in Australia. In 20 matches for those clubs, she scored six goals.

How to make Australia vs. Sweden picks

Green has taken a close look at Sweden vs. Australia, and he is leaning over on the goal total.

So who wins Sweden vs. Australia?