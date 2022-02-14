Russia's Kamila Valieva has been cleared to continue competing in the women's figure skating competition at the 2022 Winter Olympics despite failing a drug test prior to the Games getting underway. However, regardless of how she finishes in future events, Valieva nor any of her teammates will have a medal ceremony.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport cleared Valieva to continue taking part in the Beijing Olympics after a hearing took place. Judges ruled that Valieva, who is just 15 years old, isn't going to be suspended for the positive test.

"The panel considered that preventing the athlete to compete at the Olympic Games would cause her irreparable harm in the circumstances," CAS director general Matthieu Reeb said.

On Monday, the International Olympic Committee stated that if Valieva qualifies for a medal in any event, that there wouldn't be any type of medal ceremony. That includes the team event that Valieva and the Russian Olympic Committee won last week.

During the team event, Valieva landed the first quadruple jump by a woman at the Olympics. The United States won silver while Japan won bronze in the event, which did not have a medal ceremony as a result of Valieva's positive test. ROC took gold in this event and is still recognized as the winner.

Valieva tested positive for the drug trimetzidine, which is typically used to treat people with a heart condition, on Dec. 25 at the Russian nationals. However, the Swedish lab that conducted the test didn't release the results until last week.

In a statement, the World Anti-Doping Agency revealed that the Russian Anti-Doping Agency committed an error when it didn't alert the Stockholm lab that Valieva's sample was a priority due to her being scheduled to compete at the Beijing Olympics.

RUSADA did suspend Valieva following the positive test, but lifted the ban just 24 hours later. The IOC and other organizations appealed the decision and a hearing was held Sunday, where Valieva was cleared to continue competing.

However, RUSADA will conduct a long-term investigation and WADA will have the right to appeal any ruling that is handed down by RUSADA. In addition, WADA wants to conduct an independent investigation into Valieva's case.

At that time, the IOC will determine who will receive medals in the team event and "organize dignified medal ceremonies once the case of Ms. Valieva has been concluded."