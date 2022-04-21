The 2022 MLS All-Star game will be a rematch of last year as the league's top talent will host the Liga MX All-Stars, MLS announced on Thursday. The match, along with other festivities, will take place at Allianz Field in St. Paul, Minn., with the main event set for Aug. 10 at 8:30 p.m. ET.

"For LIGA MX it was a great experience to play in the MLS All-Star Game for the first time last year." said Mikel Arriola, Executive President of LIGA MX in a statement. "For us, the opportunity to relive this experience in 2022 is exciting and fills us with pride, but we are committed to preparing ourselves in the best way, and with our best players, to seek a win, and of course, revenge against MLS."

The MLS All-Stars beat the Liga MX All-Stars in penalty kicks last season in Los Angeles, with then FC Dallas striker Ricardo Pepi scoring the winning kick. Also returning is the MLS All-Star Skills Challenge which will pit the two leagues against one another yet again. That will take place on Aug. 9 at 8 p.m. ET, with Liga MX serving as the reigning champs.

"Last year's match between the MLS All-Stars and the LIGA MX All-Stars was the most competitive MLS All-Star Game ever, and we're pleased to renew the rivalry between the two leagues this summer," said MLS Commissioner Don Garber. "Our partnership with LIGA MX has brought out the best in both leagues on and off the field, and I have no doubt the intensity will be even higher for the rematch in Minnesota."

The MLS-Liga MX connection remains strong with this announcement as the leagues continue to work closely, participating in this event, the Leagues Cup and the Campeones Cup. Additionally, the 2022 Concacaf Champions League final features a representative from both leagues with the Seattle Sounders facing Pumas on Apr. 27 and May 4 for the title.

The MLS All-Stars have not won the game in regulation since beating Tottenham back in 2015. Last year's shootout win snapped a four-game skid for the best of MLS, suffering defeats to Arsenal, Real Madrid, Juventus and Atletico Madrid.