Inter Miami's preseason form took another hit on Thursday in Riyadh when they lost 6-0 to Al-Nassr that leaves the MLS team still searching for their first win of preseason, four games in.

Lionel Messi came on as a sub and played just six minutes, but Miami's other stars Luis Suarez, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba failed to leave a meaningful mark on the game. The visitors were down 3-0 by the 12th minute, with the third goal coming from former Manchester City defender Aymeric Laporte. His goal was a highlight-reel-worthy one since he scored from well within his own half and successfully aimed straight for goal after noticing goalkeeper Drake Callendar was way off his line.

Al-Nassr followed up their first half exploits with three more goals in the second half. The match serves as a boost for the Saudi Pro League side as they wrap up their midseason break but only makes an unideal preseason worse for Miami.

Messi played a limited role after experiencing discomfort in his leg and underwent an MRI and was once expected to sit out the match entirely as a precaution, per the Miami Herald. His brief cameo suggests the issue is a short-term one, but it at least offered attendees a peek at one of the stars who received top billing in the friendly. The match was originally touted as the latest, and perhaps final, meeting between Messi and his longtime on-field rival Cristiano Ronaldo, but the Al-Nassr star missed the game with an undisclosed injury.

In addition to continuing the search for their first preseason win, Inter Miami have gone without scoring a goal in three of their four preseason games. The team also lost young talents Benjamin Cremaschi and Facundo Farias to short and long-term injuries, making their preparation for the 2024 season full of hurdles.

Miami's next preseason game is on Sunday against the Hong Kong XI in Hong Kong, and they have two additional games before opening their season against Real Salt Lake on Feb. 21.