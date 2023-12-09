MLS Cup 2023 is set for Saturday afternoon as the Columbus Crew host LAFC. The Crew get to host another final and are riding a wave of momentum after coming back from 2-0 down in the Eastern Conference final to beat FC Cincinnatti 3-2. Meanwhile, LAFC are back in the big game after their 2-0 victory over the Houston Dynamo. LAFC beat the Philadelphia Union in MLS Cup last season.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds

Date : Saturday, Dec. 9 | Time : 4 p.m. ET

: Saturday, Dec. 9 | : 4 p.m. ET Location : Lower.com Field -- Columbus, Ohio

: Lower.com Field -- Columbus, Ohio TV: FOX | Live stream: MLS Season Pass

FOX | MLS Season Pass Odds: Columbus Crew +115; Draw +240; LAFC +230

Storylines

Who will add a star to their jersey? Both of these teams know what it is like to reach the summit. The Crew are back in the final for the fourth time in their history and first time since 2020. They are 2-1 in the final, losing at home in 2015 to the Portland Timbers when the Crew were coached by now U.S. men's national team manager Gregg Berhalter. They won their first title in 2008 in a 3-1 win over New York Red Bulls and won it again in 2020, pounding the Seattle Sounders 3-0.

LAFC, meanwhile, are back in the final after making it in 2022. You have to remember that final, the penalty kick shootout win over the Union that featured Gareth Bale's epic equalizer in the eight minute of added time in the second half of extra time. They've been there, they've done it, though it's been a tad different. Carlos Vela isn't at the level of producing of years prior but still has 14 goals overall, nine in MLS. Denis Bouanga, on the other hand, is the best striker in the league with 32 goals including 19 in league play.

Prediction

Less goals than last year's final, but a tight match heads to extra time and is once again decided with spot kicks. Pick: Columbus Crew 1, LAFC 1 (Crew win in PKs, 4-3)