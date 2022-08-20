The Premier League is back in action on Saturday.

Who's Playing

Aston Villa @ Crystal Palace

Current Records: Aston Villa 1-1; Crystal Palace 0-1-1

What to Know

Crystal Palace and Aston Villa are meeting up for their first leg of the season at 10 a.m. ET on Saturday at Selhurst Park. Crystal Palace is out to stop a three-game streak of losses at home.

On Monday, Crystal Palace and Liverpool ended up with a point apiece after a 1-1 draw.

Speaking of close games: Villa dodged a bullet this past Saturday, finishing off Everton 2-1.

After their draw, Crystal Palace will be looking to earn the full three points in this match.

How To Watch

Who: Crystal Palace vs. Aston Villa

Crystal Palace vs. Aston Villa When: Saturday at 10 a.m. ET

Saturday at 10 a.m. ET Where: Selhurst Park

Selhurst Park Watch: Peacock

Peacock Caesars Sportsbook odds: Palace +145; Draw +145; Villa +210

Series History

Aston Villa have won three out of their last six games against Crystal Palace.