After leading FC Cincinnati to their first Supporters' Shield, midfielder Luciano Acosta was named the MLS MVP on Monday.

Acosta had 17 goals and 14 assists during the regular season, and led the league with 31 total goal contributions. His offensive output was the foundation for Cincinnati's Supporters' Shield triumph and their ongoing run in the MLS Cup Playoffs, which continues with a match against the Columbus Crew in the eastern conference final on Saturday. Acosta has added to his account during the postseason with one goal and two assists in four games.

Cincinnati also made a run to the U.S. Open Cup semifinals, in which Acosta scored in the 3-3 draw that the Ohio side eventually lost on penalties to Inter Miami.

Acosta won 60.37% of the overall vote over LAFC winger Denis Bouanga and Atlanta United midfielder Thiago Almada, who finished second and third on the MVP ballot, respectively. The Cincinnati star had 50.96% of the player vote, 47.5% of the club vote, and a whopping 82.66% of the media vote.

The MVP award is not the only postseason accolade won by Acosta. He also won the league's goal of the year award for a strike against Charlotte FC on Sept. 23, when he made a run from Cincinnati's half and outmaneuvered a few opponents before scoring from inside the penalty area.