Fiorentina will host Inter on Sunday in Florence for a crucial game for both the Scudetto and the Champions League race as the Nerazzurri will play the last game before the key clash against Juventus. Simone Inzaghi's team won the Supercoppa Italiana last week against Napoli and lifted their first trophy of the season but now will focus on boosting their Serie A chances. Here's what you need to know:

How to watch and odds

Date: Sunday, January 28 | Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

Sunday, January 28 | 2:45 p.m. ET Location: Stadio Artemio Franchi -- Florence, Italy

Stadio Artemio Franchi -- Florence, Italy Live stream: Paramount+

Paramount+ Odds: Fiorentina +320; Draw: +250; Inter -115

Team news

Fiorentina: The Viola are in a good moment despite losing the Supercoppa semifinal against Napoli and have no injured players. On the other hand, former Inter defender and Fiorentina's captain Cristiano Biraghi is suspended and will miss the game, with Fabiano Parisi set to replace him.

Potential Fiorentina XI: Terracciano; Kayode, Milenkovic, Martinez Quarta, Parisi; Arthur, Duncan; Ikoné, Bonaventura, Sottil; Beltran.

Inter: Simone Inzaghi will have to deal with two suspensions as both Nicolò Barella and Hakan Calhanoglu will miss Sunday's clash and will be replaced by Davide Frattesi and Kristjan Asllani in the midfield. Matteo Darmian should start on the right wing, with Benjamin Pavard, Stefan De Vrij and Francesco Acerbi playing in defense.

Potential Inter XI: Sommer; Pavard, De Vrij, Acerbi; Darmian, Frattesi, Asllani, Mkhitaryan, Dimarco; Thuram, Lautaro Martinez.

Prediction

It won't be an easy one for Inter, but the Nerazzurri can't drop more points ahead of the key game against Juventus. Pick: Inter 2, Fiorentina 1.