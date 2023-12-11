The first year of Wilfried Nancy's tenure at the Columbus Crew ended with the ultimate high as his team lifted MLS Cup on Saturday.

The Crew beat last year's champions Los Angeles FC 2-1 after scoring twice in the first half. The hosts took the lead in the 33rd minute courtesy of a penalty scored by Best XI selectee Cucho Hernandez, and then added another to their tally four minutes later through Yaw Yeboah. LAFC pulled one back in the 74th minute through fellow Best XI honoree Denis Bouanga, but it was not enough to overcome the difference by the final whistle.

It completes an impressive ascent for Nancy, whose attractive style of play made the Crew one of the most entertaining teams to watch over the course of the season. He spent roughly a decade in different roles at CF Montreal but the head coaching gig fell into his lap at the start of preseason in 2021 upon Thierry Henry's sudden departure. He impressed enough to land the Crew job at the start of the year, and is now the first Black coach to win MLS Cup.

Here's a look at the Crew's path to MLS Cup, as well as all the other results during the playoffs.

Golazo Starting XI Newsletter Get your Soccer Fix from Around the Globe Your ultimate guide to the Beautiful Game as our experts take you beyond the pitch and around the globe with news that matters. I agree to receive the "Golazo Starting XI Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

MLS Cup

Saturday, Dec. 9

Columbus Crew 2, Los Angeles FC 1

Playoff schedule

All times Eastern, all matches can be streamed on MLS Season Pass

Wildcard round: Wednesday, Oct. 25

New York Red Bulls 5, Charlotte FC 2

Sporting Kansas City 0, San Jose Earthquakes 0 (Sporting win 4-2 on penalties)

Round one schedule

Saturday, Oct. 28

Philadelphia Union 3, New England Revolution 1

Los Angeles FC 5, Vancouver Whitecaps 2

Sunday, Oct. 29

Houston Dynamo FC 2, Real Salt Lake 1

FC Cincinnati 3, New York Red Bulls 0

St. Louis City SC 1, Sporting Kansas City 4

Monday, Oct 30

Orlando City SC 0, Nashville SC 0

Seattle Sounders 2, FC Dallas 0

Wednesday, Nov. 1

Columbus Crew 2, Atlanta United 0

Saturday, Nov. 4

New York Red Bulls 1, FC Cincinnati 1 (Cincinnati wins 8-7 on penalties, wins series 2-0)

FC Dallas 3, Seattle Sounders 1

Sunday, Nov. 5

Sporting Kansas City 2, St. Louis City SC 1 (Sporting KC win series, 2-0)

Vancouver Whitecaps 0, Los Angeles FC 1 (LAFC wins series, 2-0)

Monday, Nov. 6

Real Salt Lake 1, Houston Dynamo 1 (Real Salt Lake wins 5-4 on penalties)

Tuesday, November 7

Atlanta United 4, Columbus Crew 2

Nashville SC 0, Orlando City SC 1

Wednesday, Nov. 8

New England Revolution 0, Philadelphia Union 1 (Philadelphia wins series, 2-0)

Game 3's if needed

Friday, Nov. 10

Seattle Sounders 1, FC Dallas 0 (Seattle wins series, 2-1)

Saturday, Nov. 11

Houston Dynamo 1, Real Salt Lake 1 (Houston wins on penalties 4-3, wins series 2-1)

Sunday, Nov. 12

Columbus Crew 4, Atlanta United 2 (Columbus wins series, 2-1)

Conference Semifinals

Saturday, Nov. 25

Orlando City 0, Columbus Crew 2 (a.e.t.)

FC Cincinnati 1, Philadelphia Union 0

Sunday, Nov. 26

Houston Dynamo 1, Sporting Kansas City 0

Seattle Sounders 0, Los Angeles FC 1

Conference Finals

Saturday, Dec. 2

FC Cincinnati 2, Columbus Crew 3 (a.e.t.)

Los Angeles FC 2, Houston Dynamo 0

MLS Cup

Saturday, Dec. 9

Columbus Crew 2, Los Angeles FC 1

Don't miss CBS Sports Golazo Network's Morning Footy, now in podcast form! Our crew brings you all the news, views, highlights and laughs you need to follow the Beautiful Game in every corner of the globe, every Monday-Friday all year long.