Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United have held talks over a possible move to Old Trafford for Neymar this summer, according to L'Equipe in France. The French champions are on the verge of a historic 11th title in Ligue 1 but this season has been an abject failure overall and the capital club are prepared to allow the Brazil international to leave.

Neymar, 31, arrived at Parc des Princes back in 2017 for a world record fee of nearly $240 million from Barcelona but the switch has not truly worked for either PSG or the South American. Les Parisiens were ready to let Neymar go last summer when Christophe Galtier arrived as head coach with Luis Campos appointed as sporting advisor but the Brazilian was reluctant to go.

However, after a disappointing FIFA 2022 World Cup, another injury-hit season and supporter unrest which resulted in chanting outside of Neymar's home, a departure is more possible than ever. PSG have the man from Mogi das Cruzes contracted until 2027 but Kylian Mbappe has become the undisputed top dog since the deal until 2025 was signed in 2021 with two optional years added since.

Per L'Equipe, a number of Premier League clubs are interested in Neymar despite his poor injury record but United are the most advanced of the clubs to have spoken with PSG. Chelsea are also said to be keen but their interest could be compromised by a lack of UEFA Champions League soccer while Casemiro is pushing for Neymar to join him at Old Trafford.

PSG are prepared to let Neymar leave on loan provided that a club will cover at least a big part of his sizable wages -- that was not the case last summer as Campos wanted a permanent deal. L'Equipe adds that the Portuguese will soon meet with the Brazilian and his team to discuss the future and this summer's situation with sweeping changes expected in Paris.

Neymar is currently recovering from season-ending surgery on an ankle problem which resurfaced during the World Cup in Qatar and should have been operated upon years ago. Despite his injury woes, Neymar still managed 18 goals and 13 assists across all competitions with PSG as well as two goals and one assist with Brazil at the World Cup.

The Qatar-owned Ligue 1 leaders could confirm this season's title later this week and could be joined by United in the Qatari ownership pavilion in the near future with a takeover bid in progress.