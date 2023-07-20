The United States women's national team begin their title defense on Friday night when they face Vietnam in their World Cup opener. It's a battle between a seasoned USA team looking to win their third straight tournament and a side playing their first ever game on this stage. It's expected to be one sided with the talent-rich Americans looking to get off to a hot start and build momentum ahead of the second match against the Netherlands, a rematch of the 2019 final.

Here's everything you need to know about the game as our experts make their picks for result, player of the match and more:

USWNT picks





Sandra Herrera Pardeep Cattry Mike Goodman Roger Gonzalez Chuck Booth USA-VIE 3-0 2-0 6-0 4-0 2-0 Player of the Match Sophia Smith Sophia Smith Sophia Smith Alex Morgan Trinity Rodman





Viewing information

Date : Friday, July 21 | Time : 9 p.m. ET

: Friday, July 21 | : 9 p.m. ET Location : Eden Park -- Auckland, New Zealand

: Eden Park -- Auckland, New Zealand TV: Fox | Live stream: Fox Sports App and fuboTV (Try for free)

Fox | Fox Sports App and fuboTV (Try for free) Odds: USA -4000; Draw +2800; Vietnam +5000 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

New face to watch: Sophia Smith. The dual 2022 NWSL and NWSL Championship MVP is on a roll this year with 10 goals for Portland Thorns FC. She currently has 12 goals in 30 games for the national team, and opposing teams will look for her to be a key figure in the attack. She recorded an assist during the send-off match against Wales, and her ability to shift across the top line makes her a difficult target to mark. - Sandra Herrera

Player of the Match pick: Smith. This World Cup is being touted as Smith's breakout, and the in-form striker is poised to deliver from day one. The 22-year-old and her teammates will have a chance to show their stuff against Vietnam, considered the weakest of the group-stage opponents, and Smith may have a goal or assist in her if recent NWSL play can serve as an indication. - Pardeep Cattry

Predicted USWNT XI: Naeher; Dunn, Girma, Cook, Fox; Horan, Ertz, Sanchez; Smith, Morgan, Rodman

While Julie Ertz and Rose Lavelle are medically cleared and no doubt considered ideal starters for Vlatko Andonovski, look for the coaching staff to go with a similar lineup that was used during the USWNT 's send-off match against Wales. Lavelle hasn't played a competitive match since mid-April and this might be the game she finally gets minutes but it might be off the bench in order to build over the tournament. Look for Lynn Williams, Sofia Huerta, Julie Ertz, Alyssa Thompson or Kelley O'Hara to get runs out against Vietnam as well. - Sandra Herrera

Prediction: In what will be Vietnam's first World Cup appearance, they couldn't have drawn a tougher assignment than the USWNT who are looking to win their third consecutive title. While the United States will start the match slowly, Naomi Girma's steadying presence on the back line will ensure that the forwards have time to ease into the match. All eyes will be on Smith but it'll be Trinity Rodman who marks her World Cup debut with a brace in the match. Behind that and strong defense, the USWNT will begin the extremely difficult task of a World Cup three-peat on the right foot. - Chuck Booth



