If you were worried about the U.S. women's national team, Germany would like to have a chat. The Women's World Cup group stage came to a dramatic close today when Germany failed to make the knockout stage for the first time ever, while Morocco made history by booking their spot in the round of 16 in their first participation.

📺 Women's World Cup latest results

Group H: Morocco 1, Colombia 0

Group H: South Korea 1, Germany 1

📺 Footy Fix

See below for the full round of 16 slate, and click here for the full bracket.



All times U.S./Eastern

Saturday, August 5

Switzerland vs. Spain, 1 a.m. ➡️ FS1

Japan vs. Norway, 4 a.m. ➡️ FS1

Netherlands vs. South Africa, 10 p.m. ➡️ Fox

Sunday, August 6

Sweden vs. United States, 5 a.m. ➡️ Fox

Monday, August 7

England vs. Nigeria, 3:30 a.m. ➡️ FS1

Australia vs. Denmark, 6:30 a.m. ➡️ FS1

Tuesday, August 8

Colombia vs. Jamaica, 4:30 a.m. ➡️ FS1

France vs. Morocco, 7 a.m. ➡️ FS1

⚽ World Cup today: What to know

Germany shockingly out, Morocco in: In arguably the biggest shock in Women's World Cup history, Germany were eliminated in the group stage for the first time ever following a 1-1 draw with South Korea. It was a series of unfortunate events for the two-time champions, who conceded first but were never able to add to their tally following Alexandra Popp's first-half equalizer despite taking 14 shots. Germany end the group stage with four points and a +5 goal differential, having scored eight goals, one more than the rest of their Group H opponents combined.

Germany's shot at the round of 16 took a hit when Morocco scored on Colombia in first-half stoppage time, which meant the African side finished the group with six points despite a -4 goal differential and just two goals scored. The loss did not put much of a dent in Colombia's knockout fate -- they still finished top of the group level on points with Morocco but with a +2 goal difference. Colombia will face Jamaica next, while Morocco take on France.

Morocco are only adding to their historic World Cup journey Down Under. Last year's Africa Cup of Nations finalists became the first Arab nation to qualify for the Women's World Cup and recognized the gravity of the moment before their first match.

"We are the first generation that can walk this path. We hope that will inspire other footballers in Morocco," captain Ghizlane Chebbak said, per ESPN.

They also hoped to leave a mark on the pitch, too.

"We are not here just to make up the numbers but to compete," Chebbak said, according to Reuters.



Mission accomplished.

Onto the knockouts: The World Cup takes a break tomorrow but returns early on Saturday when Switzerland face Spain to kick off the round of 16. The major matchup of the round, without a doubt, is the USWNT's match against Sweden on Sunday. The reigning champions are under pressure to recalibrate after an unimpressive group stage and only one win under their belts, while Sweden picked up three wins out of three and hope to be the latest team to knock out one of the World Cup favorites. If the group stage has taught us anything, though, there could be more than one upset on the cards.

This round of 16 is already one for the record books, too. Three teams will play their first Women's World Cup knockout games in 2023, and this year also marks the first time three African nations will compete in the latter stages of the tournament. A chance to disrupt the previous world order awaits -- seven Europeans joined the USWNT in the quarterfinals in 2019, and the likes of Japan, Australia, and Jamaica aim to change things up (and avoid a "boring" last eight, as Tobin Heath described it in 2019).

