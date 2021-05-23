The French Open is right around the corner and it could not come at a more opportune time. Things have begun to return to some semblance of normalcy in the sporting world, meaning that this competition will actually allow some spectators to view the world's best tennis players face off against one another in this iconic clay-court competition.

Defending men's champion Rafael Nadal will obviously be back to compete for yet another title at the Stade Roland Garros. Should the "King of Clay" return to the winner's circle, it will be his 14th championship at this competition. Women's champion Iga Świątek will also be returning to try and repeat her championship performance from last year, and she'll get to potentially do it against the 2019 champion, Ashleigh Barty, who did not travel to this competition in 2020.

As far as competition against these reigning title-holders is concerned, each has their fair share. For Nadal, he'll have his normal gambit of Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer -- provided the Swiss star's health holds for this competition -- but he'll also have to deal with young up-and-comers like Casper Ruud, Stefanos Tsitsipas and Alexander Zverev. For Świątek, she'll have to deal with the likes of Barty, Naomi Osaka, Aryna Sabalenka -- who is having a breakout season so far this year with an 11-2 record on clay -- and Coco Gauff, who just recently completed a singles/doubles sweep in a clay-court competition.

The best part, of course, is that there will be cheering spectators in the stands ready to support their favorite players along the way.

How to watch the 2021 French Open

Dates: May 24-June 13

Time: Varies

Location: Paris, France

TV: ESPN