Rafael Nadal announced Thursday that he is pulling out of the French Open due to a lingering hip injury, sidelining the 14-time French Open champion from the tournament for the first time in 19 years. Nadal also stated that he expects to retire from tennis following the 2024 season.

Nadal has not participated in any tournament since injuring his hip at the Australian Open in January. He during a news conference that he expects that it will be months before he is able to return.

"The evolution of the injury I sustained in Australia has not gone as I would have liked," Nadal said, per ESPN. "I have lost goals along the way, and Roland Garros becomes impossible."

Nadal, who turns 37 next month, has played tennis professionally since age 15 and has been ranked No. 1 in the world for 209 weeks during his career. He currently expects the 2024 season to be his final one/

"2024 is probably going to be my last year on the professional tour," Nadal said. "My motivation is to try and enjoy and say goodbye to all the tournaments that have been important to me."

The French Open has been integral to Nadal's career, as he has become one of the greatest players in the history of the tournament.

Nadal has a 112-3 record in 18 appearances at the French Open, and he has won the tournament a record 14 times, including last year, when he became the oldest champion in the tournament's history at age 36.