In one of the biggest moves yet in the 2024 WNBA free agency period, the Seattle Storm announced Thursday they have signed six-time All-Star Skylar Diggins-Smith. Terms of the deal were not announced, but it is reportedly a two-year contract, according to Howard Megdal.

"Joining the Seattle Storm is the ideal next step in my basketball journey. The organization's dedication to its players and the progression of the league is commendable," Diggins-Smith stated in a press release. "I'm laser-focused for the upcoming season. Stepping onto the court alongside Jewell, benefiting from the leadership of Noelle Quinn and feeling the energy of the Seattle Storm fans is a combination that I am confident will lead to success."

Diggins-Smith did not play last season as she was on maternity leave. During that time, she revealed that the Phoenix Mercury barred her from using team facilities for her rehab, which was a strong indication she would be leaving in free agency this winter. Where she would go, however, wasn't clear until now.

Though she is now 33 years old, Diggins-Smith remains one of the best guards in the league, capable of operating on or off the ball. She put up 19.7 points, 4.0 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 1.6 steals per game in 2022, her last full season, and has made the All-WNBA First Team in each of her last two healthy seasons. Her scoring and playmaking ability will be a perfect complement to Jewell Loyd and immediately gives the Storm one of the league's premier backcourts.

As expected, the Storm took a step back last season after losing Sue Bird to retirement and Breanna Stewart to free agency. Their moves this winter have been a clear indication, however, that they do not plan to embark on a long rebuild. On Wednesday, they traded Kia Nurse and the No. 4 overall pick to the Los Angeles Sparks for a 2026 first-round pick and cleared plenty of cap space in the process. Now, they've signed Diggins-Smith and still have enough room for another max player.

"I am beyond excited for the opportunity to coach Skylar, one of the best point guards in the history of our game," Storm coach Noelle Quinn said. "Skylar is an ultimate competitor, elite playmaker, and excellent defender. Adding Skylar to our dynamic backcourt will immediately elevate our roster as we continue this next chapter of Storm basketball."