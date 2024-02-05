The Seattle Storm have agreed to a deal with former WNBA MVP Nneka Ogwumike, one of the best free agents left on the board, the team announced on Monday. Terms of the contract were not officially disclosed.

"Nneka is one of the most impactful players in the history of our league, not only her achievements on the court but also as an agent of positive change across the WNBA," Storm general manager Talisa Rhea stated in a press release. "I know Seattle and our community share our enthusiasm that Nneka is coming to the Storm."

Ogwumike is the latest key addition for the Storm, who are having a stellar offseason. Earlier this month they traded Kia Nurse and the No. 4 overall pick to the Los Angeles Sparks to clear cap space and used some of it to sign six-time All-Star Skylar Diggins-Smith. Now, they've added Ogwumike to the mix and have a true big three with those two and Jewell Loyd.

The Storm were a perennial contender in the late 2010s and early 2020s, but took a major step back last season following the departures of Sue Bird (retirement) and Breanna Stewart (free agency). They finished with the second-worst record in the league at 11-29 and missed the playoffs for the first time since 2015.

Their moves this offseason have made it clear that they were not planning on a long rebuild. Loyd and Diggins-Smith are immediately one of the best backcourts in the league, and with Ogwumike joining budding star Ezi Magbegor they have a formidable frontcourt as well. This is a group that can absolutely make some noise at the top of the league.

Ogwumike, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2012 draft, had spent her entire career with the Sparks but announced late last month that she was planning to move on. Though now 33 years old, she remains at the top of her game and is coming off one of the best seasons of her career.

She averaged 19.1 points, 8.8 rebounds and 1.7 steals per game on 51.2% shooting from the field in 2023, and finished in the top 10 in scoring, rebounding, steals and field goal percentage last season. The only other player who did the same was A'ja Wilson, the reigning Finals MVP.

"I'm stepping into this season of change with you, Seattle," Ogwumike stated. "With my teammates, coaches, staff, organization, ownership, and, most importantly, the fans. Every part of me is grateful and ready for this opportunity to continue to be great and sustain legacy. You can't calm this Storm."