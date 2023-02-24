gettyimages-1464623229-1.jpg
The 2022-23 women's college basketball is wrapping up with only a few weeks left in the regular season. With that in mind, attention is starting to shift toward the conference tournaments.

68 teams will qualify for the NCAA Tournament and 32 of them will win automatic bids to the Big Dance for winning their respective conference tournaments. The rest of the field will receive bids based on their season resumes, and then all of the attention will turn to March Madness, which culminates with the Final Four (March 31) and national championship (April 2) in Dallas.

Here's a look at the conference tournament sites and dates:

Conference Tournament site Dates  2023 Champion 
AAC Fort Worth, Texas March 6-9 (ESPNU)
ACC Greensboro, N.C. March 1-5 (ESPN)
America East Campus sites March 1, 5 and 10 (ESPNU)
Atlantic 10 Wilmington, Del. March 1-5 (ESPNU)
ASUN Campus sites March 4-11 (ESPN+)
Big East Uncasville, Conn. March 3-6 (FS1)
Big Sky Boise, Idaho March 4-8 (ESPNU)
Big South Charlotte, N.C.March 1-5 (ESPNU)
Big Ten Minneapolis, Minn.March 1-5
Big 12 Kansas City, Mo. March 9-12
Big West Henderson, Nev.March 7-11 (ESPN+)
Colonial Towson, Md.March 8-12 (CBSSN)
Conference USA Frisco, Texas March 8-11 (CBSSN)
Horizon League Campus sites; Indianapolis Feb. 28; March 2, 6 and 7 (ESPNU)
Ivy League Princeton, N.J.March 10-11 (ESPNews)
MAAC Atlantic City, N.J. March 7-11 (ESPNU)
MAC Cleveland, Ohio March 8, 10-11 (CBSSN)
MEAC Norfolk, Va. March 8-11 (ESPN+)
Missouri Valley Moline, Ill.
 March 9-12 (ESPNU)
Mountain West Las Vegas, Nev. March 5-8 (CBSSN)
Northeast Campus sites March 6, 9 and 12 (ESPNU)
Ohio Valley Evansville, Ind. March 1-4 (ESPN+)
Pac-12 Las Vegas, Nev. March 1-5 (ESPn or ESPN2)
Patriot Campus sites March 4, 6, 9 and 12 (CBSSN)
SEC Greenville, S.C.March 1-5 (ESPN)
Southern Asheville, N.C March 2-5 (ESPN+)
Southland Lake Charles, La.March 6-9 (ESPNU)
Summit Sioux Falls, S.D. March 3-7 (ESPNU)
Sun Belt Pensacola, Fla.Feb. 28, March 1, 3, 5 and 6 (ESPNU)
SWAC Birmingham, Ala. March 8-11 
WAC Las Vegas, Nev. March 6, 8, 10-11
West Coast Las Vegas, Nev. March 2-4, 6-7 (ESPNU)