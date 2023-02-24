The 2022-23 women's college basketball is wrapping up with only a few weeks left in the regular season. With that in mind, attention is starting to shift toward the conference tournaments.

Brackets are here! Get back in your pools and join our Men's and Women's Challenges for the chance to win a new truck and a college basketball dream trip!

68 teams will qualify for the NCAA Tournament and 32 of them will win automatic bids to the Big Dance for winning their respective conference tournaments. The rest of the field will receive bids based on their season resumes, and then all of the attention will turn to March Madness, which culminates with the Final Four (March 31) and national championship (April 2) in Dallas.

Here's a look at the conference tournament sites and dates: