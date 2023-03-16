Notre Dame will have to play the 2023 Women's NCAA Tournament without one of the biggest stars in the country. Second-team All-American Olivia Miles is out for the rest of the season with a knee injury, the school announced on Thursday.

Miles suffered a knee injury in Notre Dame's final regular season game against Louisville, and she missed both of the Fighting Irish's ACC Tournament games. Without Miles in the lineup, the Fighting Irish fell to Louisville in the conference semifinal.

Now, the talented young point guard will be sidelined throughout March Madness.

Miles has emerged as an elite all-around player for Notre Dame, and in the 2022 NCAA Tournament, she became the first men's or women's freshman to record a triple-double in March Madness history.

After that brilliant freshman campaign, Miles only improved in the 2022-23 season by averaging 14.3 points, 7.3 rebounds and 6.9 assists per game. The Irish will struggle to replace Miles' versatility as they navigate this year's tournament.

No. 3 seed Notre Dame begins its 2022 NCAA Tournament against No. 14 seed Southern Utah on Friday. That game tips off at 3:30 p.m. ET and airs on ESPN2.