And then there were two.

The 68-team field has been whittled down to Iowa and LSU as those are the two left standing after a wild NCAA Tournament. For just the third time in the history of the NCAA Women's Tournament, there won't be a No. 1 seed in the national championship game.

In the first semifinal, LSU punched their ticket to the national championship with a 79-72 win over Virginia Tech, with Alexis Morris and Angel Reese doing the heavy lifting. Morris led all scorers with 27 points and Reese posted 24 points and 12 rebounds in the win that lifted the Tigers to their first national championship game in school history.

In the second, Caitlin Clark turned in a legendary performance, scoring 41 points -- including Iowa's last 11 -- to upset the unbeaten, defending national champion South Carolina Gamecocks, 77-73. Clark's 41 points are a record for any national semifinal game -- men's or women's, and are the second most ever in a Final Four game, behind Sheryl Swoopes' 47 points in the 1993 national championsip.

The national championship between No. 2 seed Iowa and No. 3 seed LSU is Sunday, April 2. You can watch the game on ABC and stream it on fuboTV (try for free).

Sun. April 2: National championship

(All times eastern)

2023 Women's national championship

Date: Sunday, April 2 | Time: 3:30 p.m.

Location: Dallas, Texas -- American Airlines Center

TV: ABC | Stream: fuboTV (try for free)