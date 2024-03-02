Caitlin Clark, Cameron Brink and Angel Reese have been announced as the headline names in the player pool for the 2024 Women's College All-Star Game, which is set to be played during Final Four weekend in Cleveland and will be broadcast nationally on ESPN 2.

Intersport announced the event, which will be the first of its kind since 2006, back in October. "Women's basketball deserves this platform to celebrate these athletes and their accomplishments, and we're excited to provide a stage for the nation's best to come together at the Women's College All-Star Game," Intersport CEO Charlie Besser said in a statement at the time.

With the Women's NCAA Tournament fast approaching, further details have now been released, including television information and an extensive player pool, which was voted on by a panel of media members and former coaches. All players on the watch list are seniors, though some have the ability to return to school next season through the COVID eligibility extension.

Women's College All-Star Game

When: Saturday, April 6 | 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, April 6 | 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Wolstein Center -- Cleveland, Ohio

Wolstein Center -- Cleveland, Ohio TV: ESPN 2 | Live stream: fuboTV

Watch list

The watch list includes over 50 players representing 43 different schools and 11 conferences. It is an inexhaustive list, and players will be able to play their way into the game over the next month. The final roster will feature 20 players, but it is still unclear when that will be announced. Former Marquette head coach Terri Mitchell, who is serving as the "Game Ambassador," is among those who will make the final cuts.

Here's a list of some notable players on the watch list:

Cameron Brink -- C, Stanford

Kamilla Cardoso -- C, South Carolina

Caitlin Clark -- G, Iowa

Aaliyah Edwards -- F, UConn

Mackenzie Holmes -- F, Indiana

Rickea Jackson -- F, Tennessee

Elizabeth Kitley -- C, Virginia Tech

Charisma Osborne -- G, UCLA

Te-Hina Paopao -- G, South Carolina

Alissa Pili -- F, Utah

Angel Reese -- F/C, LSU

Jacy Sheldon -- G, Ohio State

