Former Sewanee women's basketball coach Brody Curry violated NCAA sports betting and ethical conduct rules for over two years, the NCAA announced Tuesday without directly naming him.

According to a decision released by a Division III Committee on Infractions hearing panel, Curry placed more than $93,000 in bets on college and professional sports between 2021 and 2023. Of those bets, 407 were on college sports and 20 were on women's basketball games that did not include his team.

The committee said they recognized the violations were "individual in nature" and that they do not appear to have had any influence on the integrity of the competitions.

"Regardless of the evolving views and prevalence of sports wagering, such activities remain against NCAA rules," the committee wrote in its decision. "Given the prevalence of sports wagering activities on college campuses, it is arguably even more important that those closest to student-athletes refrain from such behaviors to protect student-athletes."

Curry played basketball at Sewanee from 2014 until 2017. He later returned to his alma mater and served as an assistant coach with the men's program from 2019 until 2022, and ahead of the 2022-23 season become the school's women's basketball coach.

The violations came to light in March 2023 when the Tennessee Sports Wagering Advisory Council informed the university about Curry's sports wagering activities. Sewanee placed him on administrative leave on April 26, 2023 and accepted the coach's resignation in the summer. The school had announced that Curry accepted the head coaching job for the girls basketball team at the Webb School in Bell Buckle, Tenn.

The committee prescribed one year of probation and a self-imposed $1,500 fine by the school. Sewanee will also be require to have one staff member of its athletic department attend the 2024 and 2025 NCAA Regional Rules Seminars, which was also self-imposed.

There will be a two-year show-cause order for Curry, and during that time he needs to be provided with individual monthly rules education. Wherever he is coaching during the show-cause period, he will be suspended for the first five regular season games during the first season of employment.