Iowa women's basketball commit Ava Jones, as well as her parents and brother, was seriously injured in a crash in Louisville, Ky. on Tuesday night. Jones was in Louisville to play in a tournament with her summer team, Wheat State Elite.

According to a report by KWCH-TV, Jones and her family were standing on a sidewalk when 33-year-old Michael Hurley hit them with his vehicle. Jones is in serious but stable condition. Her injuries are unknown at this time, but Billy Watson from HutchNews Sports reported that her grandmother said through an email that she is expected to make a full recovery. Jones' brother was treated for minor injuries and has been released from the hospital.

Meanwhile, her parents remain in critical condition.

Hurley admitted to taking hydrocodone, a prescription opioid painkiller, not long before the accident happened. He explained that he failed to make a turn while driving because he was feeling too tired.

He was arrested shortly after the accident.

Jones is going into her senior year at Nickerson High School in Kansas. The 6'2" forward averaged 20.8 points, 15.4 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.6 steals per game last season. She had originally committed to Arizona State, but a coaching change led her to reopen her recruitment.

She announced her plans of joining the Hawkeyes on July 3, just two days before the accident.