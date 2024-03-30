The matchup basketball fans have been salivating over since the 2024 NCAA Women's Tournament bracket was announced is finally a reality. And it's expected to be an instant classic. Caitlin Clark and Iowa and will meet Angel Reese and LSU in the Elite Eight on Monday, a rematch of last year's memorable national championship that resulted in the Tigers' first national title in program history.

LSU cruised to a 102-85 victory in the 2023 national title game thanks to a combined 63 points from Alexis Morris, LaDazhia Williams and reserve Jasmine Carson. The Tigers' 102 points set a national championship game record and gave Kim Mulkey her fourth national title as a coach. The 61-year-old Mulkey became the first coach to win an NCAA championship for multiple programs, also making her one of only three coaches with four-plus national titles (Geno Auriemma, Pat Summit).

What happened in the game's waning seconds, with the result long decided, is arguably its lasting image, however. Reese walked over to Clark and flashed the "you can't see me" gesture before pointing to her ring finger. While Reese faced immediate criticism over her sportsmanship, it's worth noting Clark directed the exact same gesture to Louisville in the Elite Eight. To make the forthcoming LSU vs. Iowa rematch even spicier, Tigers point guard Hailey Van Lith was on that Cardinals squad.

LSU punched its ticket to the Elite Eight with a nail-biting Sweet 16 win over No. 2 seed UCLA. Flau'jae Johnson led the way with 24 points, 12 rebounds and two blocks. Reese added 16 points, 11 rebounds, two blocks and four steals. The Tigers got through Rice and Middle Tennessee in the opening rounds.

Iowa, meanwhile, is off to the Elite Eight after dominating No. 5 seed Colorado, 89-68, behind Clark's 29 points and 15 assists. Prior to that Sweet 16 win, the Hawkeyes defeated Holy Cross and survived an upset scare vs. West Virginia to open the NCAA Tournament.

The highly-anticipated LSU vs. Iowa rematch is slated for Monday at 7 p.m. on ESPN.