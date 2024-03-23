No. 1 seed Iowa, paced by star guard Caitlin Clark, will begin its NCAA Women's Tournament run Saturday, when the Hawkeyes face off against Holy Cross in opening-round action. The No. 16 seed qualified for the tournament field when they defeated No. 16 seed UT Martin 72-45 in the First Four.

Iowa accumulated a 29-4 (15-3 Big Ten) record throughout the 2023-24 season, and it won the Big Ten Tournament earlier this month by defeating Nebraska in overtime.

Clark, who's already declared for the 2024 WNBA Draft, is one of the biggest stories of this year's NCAA Women's Tournament. The Hawkeyes star has embarked on a truly historic season as she set the record for career points scored. This year, Clark has put together averages of 31.9 points, 8.9 assists, and 7.3 rebounds while shooting 38.1% from beyond the arc.

The Hawkeyes will be looking to get their NCAA Women's Tournament run started on the right foot against the Crusaders on Saturday afternoon. The winner of Saturday's game will take on the winner of No. 8 seed West Virginia and No. 9 seed Princeton on Monday.

How to watch Iowa vs. Holy Cross