Caitlin Clark's rampage on the record books makes a stop in Bloomington, Ind., on Thursday night when she and the No. 4 Iowa Hawkeyes square off against the No. 14 Indiana Hoosiers in a key Big Ten battle at Assembly Hall. In the Hawkeyes' last game, Clark became the NCAA women's basketball career scoring leader with 3,569 points, surpassing Kelsey Plum, who scored 3,527 points in four seasons at Washington from 2013-17. Clark is 81 points shy of breaking the women's major college basketball record held by Kansas star Lynette Woodard, who scored 3,649 points before the NCAA took over women's sports from the Association for Intercollegiate Athletics for Women.



Tip-off is set for 8 p.m. ET. The Hawkeyes are 4.5-point favorites in the latest Iowa vs. Indiana odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 163.5. Before you lock in any Indiana vs. Iowa picks or predictions, you have to see what women's basketball expert Calvin Wetzel has to say.

Wetzel, HerHoopStats.com lead betting writer, incorporates his mathematical background and strong knowledge of women's hoops to turn the site's prediction model into picks. Now Wetzel has turned his attention to women's college basketball after teaming up with Aaron Barzilai, a Ph.D. from Stanford. Since the start of the 2021-22 women's college basketball campaign, he is 1360-976 (+365.11 units).

Now, he has set his sights on Iowa vs. Indiana and made his picks and predictions. Here are several college basketball odds and trends for Indiana vs. Iowa:

Iowa vs. Indiana spread: Hawkeyes -4.5

Iowa vs. Indiana over/under: 163.5 points

IOWA: Caitlin Clark leads the nation in scoring (32.8 points per game)

IND: The Hoosiers lead the country in field goal percentage (51.8)

Why Iowa can cover

Iowa has a next-level superstar in Caitlin Clark. The do-it-all 6-foot guard with unlimited shooting range leads the country in multiple categories, including scoring (32.8 points per game), assists (8.5 per game) and 3-pointers per game (5.38). She is the first Div. I player to record 3,300-plus points, 1,000-plus assists and 800-plus rebounds in a career.

In addition, the Hawkeyes enter Thursday's game with the confidence of knowing they already have blown out the Hoosiers this season. On Jan. 13 in Iowa City, Clark had 30 points and 11 assists to lead Iowa to an 84-57 victory. The Hawkeyes limited the Hoosiers to just 7-of-25 shooting in the second half of that game.

Why Indiana can cover

Indiana is arguably the best shooting team in the country. The Hoosiers lead the nation in both field goal percentage (51.8) and 3-point field goal percentage (41.0). They have shot 50% or better from the field on 13 occasions this season, shooting 60% or better four times.

In addition, Indiana has been tough to beat at home this season. The Hoosiers are a perfect 13-0 at home this season, which is the 11th-longest home winning streak in the country and the longest in the Big Ten. In Assembly Hall, Indiana is averaging 88.9 points per game while shooting 56.0% from the floor and limiting opponents to just 58.6 points per game.

How to make Iowa vs. Indiana picks

Wetzel has analyzed this matchup and while we can tell you he's leaning Over on the point total, he has also discovered a critical X-factor that has him jumping all over one side of the spread.

Who wins Indiana vs. Iowa, and which critical X-factor makes one side of the spread a must-back?