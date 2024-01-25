Thursday will be a battle between the two most recent national champions as the No. 9 LSU Tigers host the No. 1 South Carolina Gamecocks. Ahead of the matchup, Kim Mulkey praised the Gamecocks and how dominant they have been this season.

"They just reload," Kim Mulkey said. "They're that good. They were that good last year. I said it last year and I'll say it again, they're the best team in the country. But the best team doesn't always win."

South Carolina is the only undefeated team remaining in college basketball, and the Gamecocks have pulled off that achievement by being strong on both sides of the court. They are averaging 90.8 points per contest while holding opponents to just 52.1 points.

The team is led by Kamilla Cardoso, who is averaging a double-double of 13.3 points and 10.7 rebounds per game. But the team is a lot deeper than her as seven Gamecocks are averaging at least 8.9 points or better.

Although LSU's non-conference schedule was arguably easier than South Carolina's, the Tigers have still been a force to be reckoned with and have the second best scoring margin in the nation. Mulkey's squad is averaging 91.6 points, with six players averaging at least 11.6 points per game. LSU counts on two double-double machines in Angel Reese and Aneesah Morrow.

Both teams are in the top three nationally when it comes to rebounding, and in the top 30 when it comes to assists. There is pressure on both teams to win this much awaited matchup, but Dawn Staley said maybe there is a little more pressure on LSU since the Tigers will be playing in front of their home crowd.

Staley also showed respect and admiration for the roster LSU has this season.

"They are a year older. They have some experience, some high-level players in all positions and they utilize it," Staley said. "They are good."

The South Carolina coach also pointed out that Reese has been one of the players responsible for helping women's college basketball as a whole grow more than ever. She has been LSU's leading scorer and rebounder since last season, but her personality has also helped her make a lot of headlines.

"I think Angel has brought more eyeballs on our sport with her play, with her personality," Staley said. "I think sometimes you have to put yourself out there in order for us to advance our game, and Angel has done a great job of it."

The game between South Carolina and LSU is set for Thursday at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN.