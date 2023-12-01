Angel Reese was back in the lineup as No. 7 LSU took down No. 9 Virginia Tech 82-64 on Thursday night in a rematch of their 2023 Final Four meeting. It also served as coach Kim Mulkey's 700th career win.

She became the fastest, in NCAA Div. I men's or women's basketball, to reach the 700-mark as a head coach, and Mulkey pulled it off in just her 813th game on the sideline.

Reese, a unanimous first-team All-American selection last season, had missed four consecutive games for what was reported as locker room issues. However, everything had been resolved as Mulkey and Reese shared a long hug after the game.

"It feels great. My teammates were holding it down and I'm just super happy to be back with the team," said Reese, who led LSU to its first national championship in 2023. "This atmosphere, I missed this so much. I'm just happy to move forward and be back."

Reese was honored for reaching 1,000 career rebounds before the game and got a warm welcome from the crowd at Pete Maravich Assembly Center. Although she didn't have a perfect night, the junior forward flirted with a double-double of 19 points and nine rebounds. Nine of those points came from the free-throw line.

While Reese's return grabbed much of the attention, her LSU teammates quietly filled the stat sheet. Freshman Mikaylah Williams led the Tigers' offense with 20 points on 60% shooting. Junior guard Aneesah Morrow registered her 56th career double-double with 19 points and 12 rebounds, along with two blocks and three steals.

"It feels great, I'm just trying to be as consistent as I can for the team," Morrow said.

Sophomore guard Flau'jae Johnson also contributed with 13 points and eight boards.

LSU got off to a slow start with seven turnovers and shot just 4 of 15 from the field in the first quarter. But the tables turned as Virginia Tech was held to only three field goals in the next 10 minutes. After the Tigers collected themselves in the locker room at halftime, they started to pull away in the third quarter.

As a team, LSU out-rebounded Virginia Tech 43-29 and held a 17-8 advantage in second-chance points. The Tigers got to the free-throw line significantly more, getting 26 attempts while the Hokies got 11.

Senior guard Georgia Amoore led the Hokies with 25 points. Grad student center Elizabeth Kitley fouled out with 4:35 left after contributing 16 points and 11 rebounds.

Thursday's game was a rematch from the 2023 Final Four in which LSU took down Virginia Tech 79-72. After the Tigers dropped their season opener to Colorado, the reigning national champions have rolled off eight straight victories.

Next up, LSU is hosting the University of Louisiana-Lafayette on Sunday, Dec. 10. Virginia Tech is hosting Long Island University on Wednesday, Dec. 6.