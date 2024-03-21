Women's basketball coaching legend Katie Meier, who led Miami to 10 NCAA Women's Tournament berths over the past 19 seasons, announced her retirement Thursday. Meier helped lead the Hurricanes to last season's Elite Eight.

Meier, 56, had four years remaining on her current contract as the Hurricanes' head coach. She will remain with the school as a special adviser and ambassador for the university's athletic department.

With Meier leaving her post, the Hurricanes will begin searching for an outside candidate to become the team's next head coach.

Meier accumulated a 362-208 record during her 19 seasons at Miami. Prior to her arrival in Coral Gables, Meier coached at Charlotte for four seasons and went 76-45 over that span.

With Meier choosing to move into a new role with the school, the Hurricanes will have just their second head coach over the past 36 years. Prior to Meier being hired in 2005, Ferne Labati served as the program's head coach for the previous 17 seasons.

Miami had an impressive run during the 2023 NCAA Women's Tournament as a No. 9 seed. They ended up defeating top-seeded Indiana, Oklahoma State and Villanova in a run to the Elite Eight before falling to eventual national champion LSU in the regional final. During the 2022 NCAA Women's Tournament, Miami was also eliminated by the eventual national champion in South Carolina.