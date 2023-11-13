While most storylines during the preseason were about the senior class, the freshmen certainly made a statement during Week 1 of the 2023-24 women's college basketball season.

There is plenty of young talent to keep an eye on, which has even big basketball names like Magic Johnson and Kevin Durant following the action. MiLaysia Fulwiley is reminding everyone that South Carolina is still very much on the map, while Mikaylah Williams is showing the world how deep LSU can be aside from the Angel Reese and Hailey Van Lith duo.

Here are five freshmen who impressed during Week 1:

JuJu Watkins -- USC

The No. 1 player of the class of 2023 has certainly lived up to the hype. Head coach Linsday Gottlieb described Watkins as "the full package" and that's exactly what she showed in the first two games of the season.

The 6-foot-2 guard lifted the Trojans to an 83-74 victory over No. 7 Ohio State in her college debut with 32 points shooting 61.1% from the field. She also added six rebounds, five assists, one block and one steal. With those stats, Watkins beat WNBA legend Lisa Leslie's 30-point performance during her own first game as a USC freshman in 1990.

Watkins had a more "quiet" game against FGCU with 18 points, seven rebounds, two assists, two blocks and a steal. Last season was a breakout year for USC, and with Watkins on the roster, who is to tell what the Trojans can achieve.

MiLaysia Fulwiley -- South Carolina

Fulwiley pulled off what NBA great Magic Johnson described as "the best move in all of basketball" during her college debut. He didn't mean just women's college basketball, he compared Fulwiley to "pros like LeBron, Steph, KD, Victor, and Jokic."

Here is the move that got Fulwiley a shoutout:

But it wasn't just that move. Fulwiley helped the Gamecocks take down Notre Dame 100-71 in Paris with 17 points, six assists, one block and six steals.

Later in the week, the Gamecocks got their second 100+ point game, this time against No. 14 Maryland. Fulwiley once again reached double digits with 12 points, including two 3-pointers. She also added two assists, two blocks and two steals.

Hannah Hidalgo -- Notre Dame



The spotlight in Paris was bright enough for two freshmen to shine. Hidalgo scored 31 points against South Carolina, which is the most points ever scored by an Irish freshman -- male or female -- in their Notre Dame debut. Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant gave her a shoutout, along with Fulwiley.

"Hidalgo and Fulwiley moving DIFFERENT out here," he said on social media.

The 5-foot-6 guard kept that same energy going and registered a double-double of 26 points and 12 steals in a 104-57 victory against NJIT. The 12 steals tied a program single-game record set by Marina Mabrey in 2015. She also contributed with six rebounds and six assists.

Mikaylah Williams -- LSU

The Tigers entered the season as the defending national champions and the No. 1 team in the country but tipped off their 2023-24 campaign with an ugly 92-78 loss to Colorado. The bright spot of that night was Mikaylah Williams, who registered a team-high 17 points on 8-of-16 shooting from the field, along with four rebounds, one block and one steal.

Her debut stats might not have been as eye-popping as other players on this list, but it's important to remember Williams is a freshman in a super team and shares the floor with two of women's basketball's biggest stars in Angel Reese and Hailey Van Lith.

She only played 15 minutes against Queens and scored nine points, but her third game was her best one yet. Williams got a career-high 20 points in a performance that included going 5-of-6 from beyond the arc.

Nunu Agara -- Stanford

The Cardinal are on a mission to show everyone they are still a powerhouse despite coming off a "down" year. Yes, senior Cameron Brink is still very much the leader of the team, but the future looks bright with Agara.

The 6-foot-2 freshman dropped 18 points in her debut and is averaging 15.5 points on 62.5% shooting, along with five rebounds after two games.

Stanford made a statement by taking down then-No. 9 Indiana 96-64 on Sunday. Agara's performance was kind of overlooked because of double-doubles by Brink and Kiki Iriafen. However, her 13 points on 5-of-9 shooting, along with five rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal, are sort of a quiet glimpse of the bigger role she could play later this season.