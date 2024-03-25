The NCAA Women's Tournament got the second round started with a bang Sunday. Duke completed a stunning 16-point comeback win over No. 2 seed Ohio State, sending the Blue Devils to the Sweet 16 for the first time since 2018. The Buckeyes' upset loss comes two days after No. 11 seed Middle Tennessee bounced sixth-seeded Louisville in the opening round.

South Carolina, the top overall seed, is on a mission to complete an undefeated season. The Gamecocks got one step closer by absolutely crushing North Carolina, 88-41, to earn yet another Sweet 16 berth.

Plus, No. 2 seed Stanford and No. 7 seed Iowa State played the game of the tournament so far as the two teams went shot for shot down the stretch before the Cardinal were able to come out on top in overtime.

Eight more teams will look to punch their ticket to the Sweet 16 on Monday as the tournament begins to reach its apex. Among those teams are No. 1 seed Iowa and Caitlin Clark as she looks to close out her career in front of her home fans in style against No. 8 seed West Virginia. And No. 3 seed UConn looks to get back to the Sweet 16 when it takes on No. 6 seed Syracuse.

Plenty of other exciting storylines are brewing and no game should be overlooked as this has been a highly competitive season. Here is your guide for how to watch the second round of the 2024 NCAA Women's Tournament, and check out fubo (try for free) to watch the action.

All times Eastern

Sunday, March 24

(7) Duke 75, (2) Ohio State 63

(1) South Carolina 88, (8) North Carolina 41

(5) Colorado 63, (4) Kansas State 50

(3) LSU 83, (11) Middle Tennessee 56

(3) Oregon State 61, (6) Nebraska 51

(1) Texas 65, (8) Alabama 54

(5) Baylor 75, (4) Virginia Tech 72

(2) Stanford 87, (7) Iowa State 81 (OT)

Monday, March 25