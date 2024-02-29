The No. 17 Notre Dame Fighting Irish attempt to halt Virginia Tech's 10-game winning streak when they host the fifth-ranked Hokies in an ACC showdown on Thursday. Notre Dame (21-6, 11-5) is on a run of its own as it trounced Boston College 79-55 on the road on Sunday for its third consecutive victory. Virginia Tech (23-4, 14-2), which defeated North Carolina 74-62 on Sunday, hasn't lost since falling 63-46 at Duke on Jan. 18.

Tip-off at Purcell Pavilion is set for 7 p.m. ET. The Fighting Irish are 3.5-point favorites in the latest Notre Dame vs. Virginia Tech odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 138.5. Before you lock in any Virginia Tech vs. Notre Dame picks or predictions, you need to see what women's basketball expert Calvin Wetzel has to say.

Wetzel, HerHoopStats.com lead betting writer, incorporates his mathematical background and strong knowledge of women's hoops to turn the site's prediction model into picks. Now Wetzel has turned his attention to women's college basketball after teaming up with Aaron Barzilai, a Ph.D. from Stanford. Since the start of the 2021-22 women's college basketball campaign, he is 1360-976 (+365.11 units).

Now, he has set his sights on Notre Dame vs. Virginia Tech and made his picks and predictions.

Notre Dame vs. Virginia Tech spread: Fighting Irish -3.5

Notre Dame vs. Virginia Tech over/under: 138.5 points

ND: The Fighting Irish are 13-0 this season when shooting better than their 45.7% average

VT: The Hokies have gone 22-3 in 2023-24 when scoring at least 61 points

Notre Dame vs. Virginia Tech

Why Notre Dame can cover

The Fighting Irish are led offensively by Hannah Hidalgo, who is averaging 23.7 points to rank third in the country. The freshman guard also leads the nation with 4.9 steals per game. Hidalgo came up with a strong effort in Notre Dame's triumph over Boston College, registering 19 points, seven rebounds, seven assists and four steals.

Maddy Westbeld also played well against the Eagles as she notched 18 points and six rebounds. The junior forward, who leads the Fighting Irish with an average of 9.3 boards and is third at 14.0 points per game, has recorded 10 double-doubles this season. Junior guard Sonia Cintron went 0-for-6 from beyond the arc on Sunday but still posted her second straight 16-point performance and pulled down seven rebounds.

Why Virginia Tech can cover

The Hokies are just 6-3 on the road this season but have won their last four games away from home. All four of those victories were against ranked opponents, including an 11-point triumph at then-No. 3 North Carolina State on Feb. 8. Eight of Virginia Tech's wins during its 10-game streak were by double digits.

Elizabeth Kitley is the Hokies' top scorer and ranks fourth in the nation with an average of 23.3 points. The senior center's streak of six straight double-doubles came to an end in the win against North Carolina as she had only six boards, but she recorded 34 points to match the season high she set two games earlier versus Duke. Senior guard Georgia Amoore is second in the country with 7.6 assists per contest and registered her ninth double-double of the season on Sunday as she collected 19 points and 11 assists.

How to make Notre Dame vs. Virginia Tech picks

Wetzel has analyzed this matchup and while we can tell you he's leaning Over on the point total, he also has discovered a critical X-factor that has him jumping all over one side of the spread.

Who wins Notre Dame vs. Virginia Tech, and which critical X-factor makes one side of the spread a must-back?