Stanford women's basketball coach Tara VanDerveer, college basketball's all-time wins leader, announced her retirement on Tuesday night after 38 seasons. VanDerveer won 1,216 games during her historic career, and led the Cardinal to three national championships.

VanDerveer, 70, will remain with the university and the athletic department in an advisory role.

"Basketball is the greatest group project there is and I am so incredibly thankful for every person who has supported me and our teams throughout my coaching career," VanDerveer stated in a press release. "I've been spoiled to coach the best and brightest at one of the world's foremost institutions for nearly four decades.

"Coupled with my time at Ohio State and Idaho, and as head coach of the United States National Team, it has been an unforgettable ride. The joy for me was in the journey of each season, seeing a group of young women work hard for each other and form an unbreakable bond. Winning was a byproduct. I've loved the game of basketball since I was a little girl, and it has given me so much throughout my life. I hope I've been able to give at least a little bit back."

VanDerveer began her coaching career at Idaho in 1978, and after two seasons was hired by Ohio State in 1980. She spent five seasons with the Buckeyes, leading them to their first Elite Eight appearance in program history, before leaving to take the Stanford job in 1985. She had been in Palo Alto ever since, where she turned the Cardinal into a national powerhouse and won five Coach of the Year Awards.

Outside of college basketball, VanDerveer also served as the head coach for the USA Basketball women's national team. During her tenure, she led Team USA to a bronze medal at the 1994 World Championships and a gold medal at the 1996 Olympics in Atlanta.

VanDerveer was inducted into the Women's Basketball Hall of Fame in 2002 and the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2011.

A press conference featuring VanDerveer is scheduled for Wednesday.