Curry Brand is signing University of South Carolina star guard MiLaysia Fulwiley to a multiyear NIL deal. Fulwiley becomes the first collegiate athlete to partner with Stephen Curry's signature brand.

Fulwiley was recently named the MVP of the SEC Tournament, the first South Carolina freshman to achieve that feat.

"When it comes to the ability to change the game for good, nobody can speak to that more than MiLaysia," Curry Brand president Stephen Curry said in a statement. "She's changing the women's game on the fly with how she plays and moves on the court. She has a unique style and flow to her game that I don't think many people have seen in a long time. She was a part of Curry Camp, is a Team Curry alumni, and is currently playing at an Under Armour school, so there are just so many great tie-ins to the Under Armour family, and partnering with her and Curry Brand is such a special opportunity. I'm humbled that she is now a part of the family."

Fulwiley will begin representing the Curry Brand by wearing Curry Brand footwear when the NCAA Tournament begins next week. She will sport Curry Brand footwear for the remainder of her collegiate career.

The South Carolina star has had previous ties to the Curry Brand as she played AAU basketball for Team Curry, which is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

"It feels incredible to be picked to represent Curry Brand," Fulwiley said. "Knowing that I can be a role model for other young girls to come out here and do exactly what I did is amazing."

During her freshman year at South Carolina, Fulwiley has put together averages of 11.8 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 2.3 assists, and was named to the SEC's All-Freshman Team.