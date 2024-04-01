Tennessee has fired head coach Kellie Harper, according to an announcement from the school. Harper had served as the Volunteers' head coach for the past five seasons.

Tennessee athletic director Danny White announced Harper's departure, and stated that the program was making a change after a "thorough review."

"Decisions like these are never easy to make, especially with someone who has done so much for the Lady Vols as a three-time national champion student-athlete," White said in a statement. "Her love and passion for Tennessee and the Lady Vols is second to none. She has invested so much heart and soul into our program and truly has given her all for Tennessee."

Harper, who was originally hired in 2019, compiled a 108-52 record (53-24 SEC) in her five seasons as Tennessee's head coach.

White also revealed that he plans to conduct an aggressive search for the next head coach. Tennessee has failed to reach the Final Four since winning a national title back in 2008 under legendary head coach Pat Summitt.

Harper led Tennessee to back-to-back Sweet 16 appearances in each of her first two seasons with the program. The Volunteers fell to North Carolina State in the Second Round of the 2024 NCAA Tournament.

Harper replaced former Volunteers great Holly Warlick, who was fired after putting together a 172-67 record in seven seasons with the program.