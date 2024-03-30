The short-handed UConn Huskies faced a bit of a scare against Syracuse in the second round, but they prevailed to get back to the Sweet 16 for a record 30th consecutive season. There, they'll face a Duke Blue Devils team that went into Columbus, Ohio and stunned the No. 2-seeded Ohio State Buckeyes to reach this round for the first time since 2018.

Speaking of the 2018 Sweet 16, that was the last time these two programs met in the NCAA Tournament. On that occasion, UConn won by double digits en route to a trip to the national championship game. The Huskies will be expected to advance this time around as well, but the Blue Devils will have plenty of confidence after their upset win over the Buckeyes.

UConn coach Geno Auriemma made headlines in the last few days when he said that he believed he's coaching the best player in the country in Paige Bueckers as much of the attention has been on Caitlin Clark and Iowa. Auriemma defended his stance ahead of this showdown.

"Listen, I've coached the best player in the country a lot more than anybody else coaching in this tournament," Auriemma said. "It's OK for someone else to say their player is. If you go by stats, if you go by efficiency, if you go by the entire boxscore and what she means to our team, I think she's done more for our team than anybody else could've done on our team."

The Huskies are looking to get back to the Elite Eight after a rare loss in the Sweet 16 to Ohio State last year. It was the first time in 16 years that UConn was not one of the last eight teams alive in the tournament. The Blue Devils are hoping to advance to their first Elite Eight since 2013 with an upset on Saturday night.

The winner of Saturday's matchup will move on to face the winner of No. 1 seed USC and No. 5 seed Baylor on Monday. Let's take a look at how you can watch the game before getting to a key storyline to follow in the game below.

How to watch (3) UConn vs. (7) Duke

Date: Saturday, March 30 | Time: 8 p.m. ET

Location: Moda Center -- Portland, Oregon

TV: ESPN | Live stream: fubo (Try for free)

UConn vs. Duke: Key storyline

The big question for Saturday is whether Duke can succeed in grinding this game to a halt and turning it into a low-scoring, low-possession affair. Because, simply put, the Blue Devils do not have the firepower to keep up if this turns into a shootout.

UConn is tied for fourth in the country in offensive rating (112.9), sixth in team true shooting percentage (.583) and has one of the best offensive players in college basketball in Paige Bueckers. Duke, by comparison, is tied for 90th in offensive rating (98.4), tied for 61st in true shooting percentage (.528) and does not have Paige Bueckers.

Not keen on advanced stats? Then consider this: the 75 points Duke scored in its upset win over Ohio State were its most in a game since Jan. 26 and only the eighth time they've reached that mark all season. UConn, on the other hand, has done so in 24 of its 35 games.

If this is a high-scoring game, UConn wins. If it isn't, the Huskies may still win anyway thanks to their superior talent, but Duke will at least have a chance.