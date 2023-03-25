The UConn Huskies 73-61 loss to the Ohio State Buckeyes in Saturday's Sweet 16, which means Geno Auriemma's group is missing the Elite Eight for the first time since 2005.

Seattle 3 Regional No. 2 seed UConn had a small lead after the first quarter, but No. 4 seed Ohio State buckled up and took over after a 17-0 run in the second quarter fueled by 18 UConn turnovers in the first half. The Huskies found themselves down by double digits at halftime, 54-44, for just the sixth time in NCAA Tournament history. Although they briefly made it a single-digit deficit in the third quarter, Ohio State closed the door in the final minutes. The Buckeyes move on to take on the winner of the Virginia Tech vs. Tennessee matchup in the Elite Eight.

The main issue for the Huskies was not being able to take care of the ball. UConn entered the game averaging 18.9 turnovers per game, but they turned the ball over 25 times against the Buckeyes.

This had been a tough season for the Huskies as they struggled with injuries throughout the year. They lost their star player Paige Bueckers during preseason with a torn ACL. Azzi Fudd stepped up and led the team early in the season, until she suffered a knee injury early December and wound up playing just 14 games. There were multiple other injuries but the Huskies had been resilient enough to make their 29th consecutive Sweet 16.