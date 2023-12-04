Utah star Gianna Kneepkens will be out for the remainder of the 2023-24 season after breaking several bones in her right foot, head coach Lynne Roberts announced Monday.

The junior guard was averaging 17.8 points per game while shooting 63.3% from the field and 54% from beyond the arc. Kneepkens suffered the injury during a no-contact play late in the fourth quarter on Saturday's 87-68 win over the BYU Cougars. Kneepkens fell to the ground after catching a pass and starting to run forward with under two minutes remaining. She had to be helped off the court.

"Gianna's struggling. If there's a kid that lives, breathes and sleeps basketball, it's her. This is part of life. Life can stink sometimes," Roberts told reporters. "This is going to be a process for her that she's going to have to push through. She's got a group of teammates that love her and coaches that love her. She'll be alright, it's still a little raw. The fact that the season's over for her, she's still working through that."

As reported by DesertNews, Kneepkens had crutches and was wearing a soft cast on her right leg during Monday's practice.

Kneepkens is expected to have surgery soon and will be looking to receive a medical redshirt to get the year of eligibility back.

The Utes currently hold a 7-1 record and were ranked No. 11 in this week's AP Top 25. They will be back on the court on Thursday against the Saint Joseph's Hawks.