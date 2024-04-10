The South Carolina Gamecocks just won their second national title in three seasons, making them the clear top team in CBS Sports' way-too-early women's college basketball power rankings. Dawn Staley is building a dynasty in Columbia, S.C., and next season feels like a continuation of it.

South Carolina was ridiculously deep in 2023-24, and the team is only losing losing one key player next season with Kamilla Cardoso entering the 2024 WNBA Draft. The 6-foot-7 center dominated inside while leading the team in scoring and rebounding. However, the Gamecocks still got the job done in the games they played without her. Ashlyn Watkins only started in nine games, but registered 9.2 points and 7.4 rebounds per contest as well as a team-high 91 blocks. Without Cardoso, Watkins and Sania Feagin will likely take on a bigger roles.

Freshman MiLaysia Fulwiley will be the Gamecocks' top returning scorer, as she averaged 11.7 points over just 18 minutes per game in 2023-24. South Carolina will have six returners who averaged at least eight points per game this past season, and Dawn Staley is also adding one of the top recruiting classes in the nation. Their top incoming player is forward Joyce Edwards, the No. 3-ranked 2024 recruit in ESPN's HoopGurlz rankings.

UConn used a seven-player rotation in the 2024 NCAA Tournament due to injuries and inexperience, but the Huskies still made it to the Final Four. They are losing a lot of talent with the departures of Aaliyah Edwards and Nika Muhl, but they return their other top contributors including All-American Paige Bueckers, Ashlynn Shade and KK Arnold. This is one of the most dangerous rosters in the nation if Azzi Fudd, Caroline Ducharme and Aubrey Griffin are healthy. And let's not forget Geno Auriemma also got a commitment from forward Sarah Strong, the No. 1 prospect in the class of 2024, as well as guard Allie Ziebell, the No. 4-ranked player.

USC was edged out by UConn in the Elite Eight, but Lindsay Gottlieb's Trojans will keep the momentum going with rising star JuJu Watkins, who had the highest-scoring freshman season in women's basketball history with a total of 920 points. They do lose a lot of experience by saying goodbye to grad students McKenzie Forbes, Kaitlyn Davis and Kayla Padilla. However, Gottlieb is bringing in one of the best recruiting classes in the nation led by wing Kennedy Smith, who's ranked No. 6.

The NC State Wolfpack were "party crashers" in the Final Four, but Wes Moore's group will not be overlooked anymore as they return top guards Aziaha James, Saniya Rivers and Zoe Brooks. Moore is also adding point guard Zamareya Jones, the 21st-ranked recruit. Inside, the Wolfpack take a big hit with River Baldwin and Mimi Collins both leaving, but they are getting an excellent rebounder in the 6-foot-5 incoming freshman Lorena Awou.

As for 2024 national championship runner-up Iowa, the Hawkeyes snuck in at No. 25 in our rankings. Lisa Bluder's team will look very different without Kate Martin, Gabbie Marshall, Molly Davis and, of course, Division I basketball's all-time leading scorer Caitlin Clark. However, Iowa is sticking in the top 25 because of the potential of its younger players. The Hawkeyes are returning their second-leading scorer in Hannah Stuelke as well as Sydney Affolter, who blossomed with increased opportunity late in the 2023-24 season.

Other Hawkeyes who did not see much playing time a season ago could also develop more, namely Taylor McCabe, who can shoot the ball well. Four of Iowa's five signees from the class of 2024 are ranked in ESPN's top 100 with the highest-ranked player being No. 40 Ava Heiden, a 6-foot-4 big.

Here are the official CBS Sports women's college basketball power rankings:

Women's college basketball power rankings 1 Gamecocks

2 Huskies

3 Trojans

4 Longhorns

5 Fighting Irish

6 Lady Tigers

7 Bruins

8 Wolfpack

9 Beavers

10 Cyclones

11 Tar Heels

12 Cardinals

13 Blue Devils

14 Cardinal

15 Bears

16 Wildcats

17 Mountaineers

18 Sooners

19 Bluejays

20 Buckeyes

21 Seminoles

22 Cornhuskers

23 Utes

24 Crimson Tide

25 Hawkeyes



Other teams considered: Illinois, Michigan, Ole Miss, Texas A&M, Arizona