Even though South Carolina remains No. 1 for the 30th consecutive week, there is a lot of movement in the latest AP Top 25 women's basketball poll. The unranked USC Trojans pulled off an upset over then-No. 2 Stanford on Sunday. Meanwhile, the Baylor Lady Bears fell out of the Top 25 for the first time since 2004 after losses to Oklahoma State and West Virginia. 

USC head coach Lindsay Gottlieb told the crowd at Galen Center that her team was "building something special" after their win over Stanford. The Trojans dominated from the beginning, as they held the Cardinal to only four points in the first quarter. The loss was Stanford's first in a Pac-12 game since January 2021. They dropped two spots to No. 4.

Baylor, No. 18 last week, had been a regular in the AP Top 25 poll for 19 years dating back to Jan. 5, 2004. They had a streak of 365 consecutive poll appearances. Only two other teams, Tennessee (565) and UConn (556 -- still active), have seen longer streaks. The Lady Bears' run also included a 21-week streak at No. 1 through 2011–12.

The only three undefeated teams remaining in the country are South Carolina, Ohio State and LSU, which are all in the top 3 this week. Ohio State and LSU are No. 2 and No. 3, respectively -- the best rankings for both since 2006. Both of their 18-0 starts are also program records. 

NC State dropped nine spots to No. 20 after losses to Florida State and then-No. 22 North Carolina. The 56-47 result on Sunday -- which happened in front of UNC's first sellout crowd since the 2014-15 season -- helped the Tar Heels move five places up to No. 17.

AP Women's Basketball Top 25

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' women's college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Sunday, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week's ranking:

RankTeamRecordPointsPrev.
1South Carolina (28)16-07001
2Ohio State18-06703
3LSU18-06045
4Stanford17-26012
5UConn 15-26004
6Indiana16-15826
7Notre Dame14-25467
8Utah15-147710
9UCLA15-34288
10Iowa14-441412
11Maryland14-44139
12Virginia Tech14-339113
13Duke16-136116
14Michigan15-334117
15Oklahoma14-230419
16Gonzaga17-224920
17North Carolina12-523722
18Iowa State11-420515
19Arizona14-418514
20North Carolina State13-513912
21Illinois15-312024
22Villanova16-39425
23Oregon13-57521
24Colorado14-365NR
25Texas13-562NR

Others receiving votes: Baylor 51, Middle Tennessee 39, Arkansas 34, South Florida 24, Miami (FL) 23, Florida State 23, Tennessee 19, USC 7, Louisville 4, Creighton 4, Kansas 3, West Virginia 2