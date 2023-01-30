Ohio State fell eight sports in the latest AP Top 25 Poll after taking three losses last week. Only two undefeated teams remain as of Monday: LSU and South Carolina. The Gamecocks are continuing to dominate and again are the No. 1 team in the nation for the 32nd consecutive week.

The Buckeyes had a record-breaking ,19-0 start this season but took losses to Top 10 opponents Iowa and Indiana, as well as the Purdue Boilermakers last week. They dropped to No. 10, which allowed the Stanford Cardinal to climb back to No. 2.

LSU, Indiana and UConn round up the top five. This was the second time this season the LSU Tigers are atNo. 3. They enter this week with a tough matchup against SEC opponent Tennessee on Monday night.

Indiana climbed two spots with wins over ranked Michigan and Ohio State, as well as a 91-68 win over Rutgers. Meanwhile, UConn was able to breathe a sigh of relief and stay at No. 5 by outlasting Villanova, 63-58, on Sunday.

The Texas Longhorns had dropped out from the poll a week ago, but have re-entered at No. 24 after wins over then-No. 14 Oklahoma and Oklahoma State. The South Florida Bulls, receiving votes last week, entered at No. 25. The Bulls (20-4) are on a 10-game winning streak and have now registered a 20-win season for the 11th time in program history.

Colorado and Illinois fell out of the Top 25.

AP Women's Basketball Top 25

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' women's college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Sunday, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week's ranking:

Rank Team Record Points Prev. 1 South Carolina (28) 21-0 700 1 2 Stanford 21-2 635 3 3 LSU 20-0 628 4 4 Indiana 20-1 627 6 5 UConn 20-2 623 5 6 Iowa 17-4 522 10 (tied) 7 Utah 18-2 520 9 8 Maryland 17-4 492 10 (tied) 9 Notre Dame 17-3 480 7 10 Ohio State 19-3 443 2 11 North Carolina 16-5 399 15 12 Iowa State 15-4 345 18 13 Virginia Tech 17-4 317 12 14 UCLA 17-5 310 8 15 NC State 16-5 291 20 16 Duke 18-3 279 16 17 Gonzaga 21-2 270 17 18 Michigan 17-5 266 13 19 Villanova 18-4 171 21 20 Oklahoma 16-4 151 14 21 Middle Tennessee 18-2 119 23 22 Arizona 16-5 114 19 23 Florida State 19-5 113 24 24 Texas 16-6 94 NR 25 South Florida 20-4 52 NR

Others receiving votes: Illinois 45, Colorado 40, USC 17, Tennessee 13, Purdue 12, UNLV 9, Baylor 1, Columbia 1, Oregon 1