There were no dramatic movements in this week's AP Top 25 poll and South Carolina remained No. 1 for the 31st consecutive week. The Gamecocks are still undefeated this season, as are Ohio State and LSU.

Dawn Staley's Gamecock squad has plenty of talent, but Aliyah Boston was shining extra bright this weekend as she registered her 73rd double-double -- a new program record -- during South Carolina's 92-46 win against Arkansas on Sunday. The previous record holder, Sheila Foster, was in attendance to watch Boston achieve the milestone.

One unusual sight in this week's poll is that there are no teams from the state of Texas for first time in the 47-year history of the poll. Last week, Baylor dropped out for the first time since 2004. The Texas Longhorns were No. 25 last week but slipped out on Monday. Teams from the Lone Star state have won six total NCAA championships, with Baylor owning three of them while Texas Tech, Texas A&M and Texas have one each.

Ohio State held on to its No. 2 ranking, while LSU dropped one place, making room for Stanford to get back into the top 3. The Cardinal was shaken up after losing to the USC Trojans -- stilled unranked bur receiving votes -- on Jan. 15, but they've bounced back since then with wins over ranked Utah and Colorado teams.

Geno Auriemma's UConn Huskies will once again be without leading scorer Azzi Fudd as she reinjured her knee, but even with yet another setback in their injury-plagued season, they've managed to stay at No. 5 this week.

The Oregon Ducks fell out of the top 25 for the first time this season, while the FSU Noles made their season debut at No. 24.

AP Women's Basketball Top 25

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' women's college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Sunday, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week's ranking:

Rank Team Record Points Prev. 1 South Carolina (28) 20-0 700 1 2 Ohio State 19-0 669 2 3 Stanford 19-2 615 4 4 LSU 19-0 603 3 5 UConn 17-2 596 5 6 Indiana 17-1 584 6 7 Notre Dame 16-2 541 7 8 UCLA 17-3 448 9 9 Utah 16-2 430 8 10 (tied) Iowa 15-4 425 10 10 (tied) Maryland 16-4 425 11 12 Virginia Tech 16-3 403 12 13 Michigan 16-3 352 14 14 Oklahoma 16-2 304 15 15 North Carolina 14-5 298 17 16 Duke 17-2 281 13 17 Gonzaga 19-2 259 16 18 Iowa State 13-4 221 18 19 Arizona 15-4 201 19 20 North Carolina State 15-5 171 20 21 Villanova 18-3 145 22 22 Illinois 16-4 103 21 23 Middle Tennessee 16-2 64 NR 24 Florida State 18-4 57 NR 25 Colorado 15-4 56 24

Others receiving votes: Tennessee 47, Texas 35, South Florida 31, USC 22, Oregon 10, Arkansas 2, UNLV 1, Alabama 1