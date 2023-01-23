There were no dramatic movements in this week's AP Top 25 poll and South Carolina remained No. 1 for the 31st consecutive week. The Gamecocks are still undefeated this season, as are Ohio State and LSU.
Dawn Staley's Gamecock squad has plenty of talent, but Aliyah Boston was shining extra bright this weekend as she registered her 73rd double-double -- a new program record -- during South Carolina's 92-46 win against Arkansas on Sunday. The previous record holder, Sheila Foster, was in attendance to watch Boston achieve the milestone.
One unusual sight in this week's poll is that there are no teams from the state of Texas for first time in the 47-year history of the poll. Last week, Baylor dropped out for the first time since 2004. The Texas Longhorns were No. 25 last week but slipped out on Monday. Teams from the Lone Star state have won six total NCAA championships, with Baylor owning three of them while Texas Tech, Texas A&M and Texas have one each.
Ohio State held on to its No. 2 ranking, while LSU dropped one place, making room for Stanford to get back into the top 3. The Cardinal was shaken up after losing to the USC Trojans -- stilled unranked bur receiving votes -- on Jan. 15, but they've bounced back since then with wins over ranked Utah and Colorado teams.
Geno Auriemma's UConn Huskies will once again be without leading scorer Azzi Fudd as she reinjured her knee, but even with yet another setback in their injury-plagued season, they've managed to stay at No. 5 this week.
The Oregon Ducks fell out of the top 25 for the first time this season, while the FSU Noles made their season debut at No. 24.
AP Women's Basketball Top 25
The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' women's college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Sunday, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week's ranking:
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|Points
|Prev.
|1
|South Carolina (28)
|20-0
|700
|1
|2
|Ohio State
|19-0
|669
|2
|3
|Stanford
|19-2
|615
|4
|4
|LSU
|19-0
|603
|3
|5
|UConn
|17-2
|596
|5
|6
|Indiana
|17-1
|584
|6
|7
|Notre Dame
|16-2
|541
|7
|8
|UCLA
|17-3
|448
|9
|9
|Utah
|16-2
|430
|8
|10 (tied)
|Iowa
|15-4
|425
|10
|10 (tied)
|Maryland
|16-4
|425
|11
|12
|Virginia Tech
|16-3
|403
|12
|13
|Michigan
|16-3
|352
|14
|14
|Oklahoma
|16-2
|304
|15
|15
|North Carolina
|14-5
|298
|17
|16
|Duke
|17-2
|281
|13
|17
|Gonzaga
|19-2
|259
|16
|18
|Iowa State
|13-4
|221
|18
|19
|Arizona
|15-4
|201
|19
|20
|North Carolina State
|15-5
|171
|20
|21
|Villanova
|18-3
|145
|22
|22
|Illinois
|16-4
|103
|21
|23
|Middle Tennessee
|16-2
|64
|NR
|24
|Florida State
|18-4
|57
|NR
|25
|Colorado
|15-4
|56
|24
Others receiving votes: Tennessee 47, Texas 35, South Florida 31, USC 22, Oregon 10, Arkansas 2, UNLV 1, Alabama 1