St. John's earned a spot in the Associated Press Top 25 women's basketball poll on Monday for the first time since 2015 after matching a program-best 11-0 start. Meanwhile, the top five teams remain unchanged for the third consecutive week.

St. John's is one of 10 undefeated teams remaining in NCAA Division I women's basketball, and the only unbeaten squad in the Big East. The Red Storm is coming off a victory 63-55 victory over Providence. Earlier this month they took down then-No. 13 Creighton.

"It's great to be recognized and I'm proud for our kids," St. John's head coach Joe Tartamella told the AP. "We know we have a long way to go in the year. Obviously to be recognized nationally, you can't take that for granted. It's been a while and to know this group got us back in is pretty cool."

The South Carolina Gamecocks are still the unanimous No. 1. This is the second straight season that the Gamecocks open with a 11-0 record, and the fourth time in head coach Dawn Staley's 15 seasons at the helm of South Carolina.

Another program off to good start is the LSU Tigers. Kim Mulkey's squad is 12-0, undefeated in the non-conference schedule for the first time since the 2002-03 season.

Arkansas climbed four spots after an 83-75 win over Creighton on the road. This is the Razorbacks' best start since 2013. Meanwhile, the Baylor Lady Bears took a 54-75 loss to Arizona on Sunday and dropped six spots in the rankings -- the biggest drop this week.

AP Top 25

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' women's college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Sunday, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week's ranking:

Rank Team Record Points Prev. 1 South Carolina (28) 11-0 700 1 2 Stanford 11-1 672 2 3 Ohio State 11-0 627 3 4 Indiana 11-0 619 4 5 Notre Dame 9-1 594 5 6 North Carolina 9-1 529 7 7 North Carolina State 11-1 514 8 8 Virginia Tech 10-1 481 6 9 UConn 8-2 470 9 10 LSU 11-0 422 11 11 UCLA 11-1 420 10 12 Utah 10-0 372 13 13 Iowa 9-3 370 12 14 Iowa State 8-2 341 14 15 Maryland 9-3 296 15 16 Oregon 9-1 280 T16 17 Arkansas 13-0 256 21 18 Arizona 9-1 217 20 19 Michigan 10-1 210 19 20 Kansas 10-0 187 22 21 Creighton 8-2 133 T16 22 Gonzaga 10-2 114 23 23 Oklahoma 9-1 86 24 24 Baylor 8-3 67 18 25 St. John's 11-0 27 NR

Others receiving votes: Marquette 24, Virginia 21, Louisville 20, Villanova 11, Texas 5, Rice 4, Duke 3, Kansas State 3, Columbia 3, Nebraska 2