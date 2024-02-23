Just hours after last week's update, the Pac-12 put together perhaps the best night of the season so far. First, Utah's Dasia Young hit a buzzer-beater layup over Colorado after the Utes had blown a 10-point lead in the game's final three minutes.

That duel featured four lead changes in the final 19 seconds, which feels like an eternity compared to the ending of its follow-up. The end of Oregon State-UCLA featured four lead changes in the last 6.8 seconds as the teams traded electric thought-to-be game-winners back and forth.

In the end, it was Talia von Oelhoffen who provided the final heroics for Oregon State, but we fans were all winners (along with the rule allowing teams to advance the ball with a timeout).

Friday night also set the course for a chaotic week that would see Iowa and NC State also stumble.

After the fog cleared, Texas was the big winner, making their first appearance as a No. 1 seed this season. Can they bring stability as the final No. 1, or will that spot continue to be a revolving door?

No. 1 seeds

Getty

*South Carolina (26-0, 13-0 SEC): NET 1, SOS 17

Now just three games away from back-to-back undefeated regular seasons, the Gamecocks are as frightening as ever, shooting 50.0% from the field while allowing opponents to shoot just 31.0%, easily the lowest in D-I. They can absolutely shut a team down, as evidenced by Thursday's win against Alabama, a 20-win team in the current projected field. In the first half of a 72-44 win, they held the Crimson Tide to just 11 points while forcing 12 turnovers.

*Stanford (23-3, 12-2 Pac-12): NET 2, SOS 11

Stanford holds a two-game lead in the nation's toughest conference with just four games to play, and only one of those games (Feb. 29 at Oregon State) comes against a projected NCAA Tournament team. Barring something unforeseen, it'll be the fourth straight season the Cardinal capture at least a share of the conference regular season title. For the school that's dominated the Pac-12 for decades, it's a fitting conclusion before next season's move to the ACC.

Ohio State (23-3, 14-1 Big Ten): NET 7, SOS 13

A road win over Penn State on Thursday further cemented the Buckeyes as the No. 3 overall seed, and after the chaos of the past week, it's now a fairly comfortable spot on the top line. Ohio State led the Nittany Lions by 16 after the first quarter and never let the lead fall below 10. It's now four straight double-digit wins and 13 straight wins overall for Kevin McGuff's team.

*Texas (25-3, 12-3 Big 12): NET 4, SOS 52

As promised over the last few weeks if they continued to win, Texas put itself in a great position and is now a No. 1 seed even faster than could have been expected. The Longhorns' last real test of the regular season is a big one - at Oklahoma on Wednesday. The Sooners took the first meeting 91-87 in Austin on Jan. 24 but Texas hasn't lost since.

No. 2 seeds

Getty Images

USC (20-4, 10-4 Pac-12): NET 11, SOS 7

USC's advantage in the fight for a No. 1 seed is its strength of schedule. The Trojans already have six NET top 25 wins and have the opportunity for two more this week, at home against Colorado and Utah. Should they win both games, the committee would likely have no choice but to give them a No. 1 seed in Thursday's second and final Top 16 reveal, even if that means bumping Texas down in the process.

*Iowa (23-4, 12-3 Big Ten): NET 6, SOS 18

Iowa is one of four D-I teams to make at least 10 3-pointers per game. Following a 17-point loss at Indiana, they've now shot a combined 7-49 from beyond the arc in their two regulation losses by multiple possessions. Three-point volume typically comes with high variance, and the Hawkeyes will be looking to avoid similar performances as we get ready to head into March.

UCLA (21-5, 10-5 Pac-12): NET 5, SOS 1

After their heartbreaking loss to Oregon State, UCLA responded by shellacking a Utah team trending upwards by 30 points. Had the Bruins pulled out that game against the Beavers, they'd probably be looking at a No. 1 seed right now. But with so much competition for the fourth overall seed, they'll probably need to run the table from here on out. If they don't, there's a good chance someone else will.

NC State (23-4, 11-4 ACC): NET 14, SOS 28

Aziaha James elevated her game over the last week, recording a total of 54 points and 16 rebounds against Georgia Tech and North Carolina. Each amounts to the best two-game span of her career, but it didn't amount to team success. The Wolfpack needed overtime to get past the Yellow Jackets after an inspired performance from Kara Dunn and then fell on the road to the Tar Heels. It's the first time they've allowed 80+ points in consecutive games since 2021.

No. 3 seeds

Getty Images

Colorado (20-5, 10-4 Pac-12): NET 17, SOS 5

It won't get any easier for the Buffaloes, who now face USC and UCLA on the road over the next four days. Colorado has a curious resume, with four wins over NET top 11 teams but just two more wins over the rest of the NET top 50. It's a case of top-end victories vs overall resume depth, but if the losses continue to mount, any hope of a No. 1 or even No. 2 seed will quickly disappear.

Virginia Tech (22-4, 13-2 ACC): NET 16, SOS 33

For most of the No. 3 and No. 4 seeds, the last week was a masterclass in holding firm. Quality wins kept them in contention to move up, but the gap to surpass the No. 2 seeds was still too wide. Such was the case for Virginia Tech, whose position is unchanged despite a win at Louisville and a two-game lead in the loss column atop the ACC. What these teams have done is further solidify their hosting spots while moving within striking distance of more.

Oregon State (21-4, 10-4 Pac-12): NET 18, SOS 20

The Beavers' road trip to face the Washington schools begins tonight in Pullman. Washington State has lost of six of eight and is no longer a lock to make the tournament. With their backs against the wall, the Cougars should put up a strong fight. If Oregon State survives, it'll be another strong addition to their resume.

*UConn (23-5, 15-0 Big East): NET 3, SOS 4

Wednesday's home game against Villanova is the last real hurdle between UConn and an undefeated regular season in conference play. It would be the Huskies' ninth time accomplishing that feat in the last 11 seasons. If they continue to win, a No. 2 seed is very much still a possibility, but it's no longer in their own hands.

No. 4 seeds

Getty Images

Kansas State (23-4, 12-3 Big 12): NET 15, SOS 36

Kansas State continues to skate on thin ice. Their overtime victory over West Virginia both allowed the Wildcats to hold their ground and keep the Mountaineers out of the top 16 debate, but they still don't have a regulation win by more than three points in their last eight games. KSU is 5-3 over that stretch, just barely dodging disaster.

LSU (23-4, 10-3 SEC): NET 9, SOS 61

Angel Reese's recent form continued with her first 25-20 game of the season Thursday against Auburn, LSU's fifth straight win. When the Tigers can dominate the interior, they can appear close to unstoppable. LSU leads D-I this season in rebound margin (+14.9) and free throw attempts per game (28.3) which are both testaments to their ability to overwhelm.

Indiana (22-4, 13-3 Big Ten): NET 13, SOS 26

Talk about a wild week. After letting a game at Illinois quickly get away and turn into a 20-point loss, the Hoosiers responded massively, recording their largest win against Iowa (17 points) since 2009. It was the second consecutive season Indiana beat a top-5 Iowa team at home. Last time, it helped secure a No. 1 seed. This time around, it keeps Indiana in a position to host while providing a huge momentum boost heading into the final stretch of the year.

*Gonzaga (27-2, 14-0 WCC): NET 12, SOS 86

Gonzaga has done everything it can. A 27-2 record. Ten wins over the NET top 100. A signature win over Stanford. Their only losses are to NET top 25 teams away from home. If the Bulldogs enter Selection Sunday as 31-2 WCC Tournament champions, I won't know what to say. But we can be pretty sure they need to win all of those remaining contests.

No. 5 seeds

Getty Images

Louisville (22-6, 11-4 ACC): NET 22, SOS 34

Syracuse (22-5, 12-4 ACC): NET 40, SOS 49

Baylor (20-6, 9-6 Big 12): NET 19, SOS 38

*Notre Dame (20-6, 10-5 ACC): NET 10, SOS 30

No. 6 seeds

Getty Images

Utah (19-8, 9-6 Pac-12): NET 8, SOS 2

West Virginia (22-4, 11-4 Big 12): NET 20, SOS 72

Creighton (21-4, 12-3 Big East): NET 24, SOS 60

Oklahoma (19-7, 13-2 Big 12): NET 28, SOS 22

No. 7 seeds

Getty Images

North Carolina (18-9, 10-5 ACC): NET 27, SOS 14

Michigan State (19-7, 9-6 Big Ten): NET 23, SOS 47

Duke (17-9, 9-6 ACC): NET 21, SOS 15

*Princeton (20-3, 10-0 Ivy): NET 26, SOS 85

No. 8 seeds

Getty Images

Florida State (20-8, 11-5 ACC): NET 41, SOS 43

Ole Miss (19-7, 9-4 SEC): NET 45, SOS 57

*UNLV (23-2, 13-1 MWC): NET 34, SOS 197

Nebraska (18-9, 10-6 Big Ten): NET 30, SOS 31

No. 9 seeds

Getty Images

Maryland (16-10, 8-7 Big Ten): NET 32, SOS 8

Iowa State (15-10, 9-6 Big 12): NET 39, SOS 24

Marquette (20-6, 9-6 Big East): NET 33, SOS 75

Mississippi State (20-8, 7-6 SEC): NET 38, SOS 76

No. 10 seeds

Getty Images

Washington State (16-11, 5-9 Pac-12): NET 25, SOS 16

Alabama (20-8, 7-6): NET 29, SOS 65

Penn State (16-11, 7-9 Big Ten): NET 31, SOS 27

*Richmond (24-4, 14-1 Atlantic 10): NET 54, SOS 100

No. 11 seeds

Texas A&M (18-8, 6-7 SEC): NET 35, SOS 70

*Green Bay (22-5, 15-2 Horizon): NET 53, SOS 158

Saint Joseph's (24-3, 13-2 Atlantic 10): NET 56, SOS 162

Miami (Fla.) (16-10, 6-9 ACC): NET 49, SOS 50

California (15-11, 5-9 Pac-12): NET 60, SOS 9

No. 12 seeds

Tennessee (16-9, 9-4 SEC): NET 36, SOS 19

Kansas (15-11, 8-7 Big 12): NET 43, SOS 6

*Middle Tennessee (22-4, 12-0 CUSA): NET 37, SOS 186

*Drake (21-5, 14-1 MVC): NET 70, SOS 105

*Florida Gulf Coast (23-4, 13-0 ASUN): NET 57, SOS 110

No. 13 seeds

*Toledo (20-4, 12-1 MAC): NET 71, SOS 133

*South Dakota State (21-5, 13-0 Summit): NET 62, SOS 93

*Fairfield (23-1, 15-0 MAAC): NET 85, SOS 348

*Chattanooga (23-3, 11-0 SoCon): NET 103, SOS 313

No. 14 seeds

*Eastern Washington (22-5, 12-2 Big Sky): NET 73, SOS 254

*Stony Brook (21-3, 11-2 CAA): NET 68, SOS 336

*Grand Canyon (22-5, 14-2 WAC): NET 86, SOS 330

*North Texas (19-7, 9-5 AAC): NET 89, SOS 245

No. 15 seeds

*Marshall (20-6, 14-1 Sun Belt): NET 88, SOS 266

*Jackson State (18-6, 13-0 SWAC): NET 101, SOS 87

*Lamar (19-5, 13-1 Southland): NET 130, SOS 177

*Maine (18-9, 11-2 America East): NET 115, SOS 233

No. 16 seeds

*UC Irvine (17-7, 12-3 Big West): NET 129, SOS 326

*Norfolk State (19-5, 8-1 MEAC): NET 124, SOS 298

*Holy Cross (15-10, 9-5 Patriot): NET 177, SOS 305

*Sacred Heart (17-9, 11-1 NEC): NET 234, SOS 331

*Tennessee Tech (14-12, 9-6 OVC): NET 203, SOS 315

*High Point (16-10, 11-2 Big South): NET 268, SOS 180

Last Four In

Miami (Fla.) (16-10, 6-9 ACC): NET 49, SOS 50

California (15-11, 5-9 Pac-12): NET 60, SOS 9

Tennessee (16-9, 9-4 SEC): NET 36, SOS 19

Kansas (15-11, 8-7 Big 12): NET 43, SOS 6

First Four Out

Michigan (16-11, 7-8 Big Ten): NET 48, SOS 32

Vanderbilt (19-8, 6-7 SEC): NET 59, SOS 67

Auburn (16-10, 5-8 SEC): NET 50, SOS 59

Villanova (17-9, 10-5 Big East): NET 47, SOS 69