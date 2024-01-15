South Carolina is now the only undefeated team in women's college basketball and the Gamecocks remain at the top of the AP Top 25 poll. The Iowa Hawkeyes have taken the No. 2 spot in the latest poll after UCLA fell to crosstown rival USC.

Iowa was a little shaky against Michigan State earlier this month, but this past week the Hawkeyes had two dominant wins, including an 84-57 victory over then-No. 14 Indiana. Iowa star Caitlin Clark put up 30 points and 11 assists against the Hoosiers, her ninth 30-point game of the season and the 46th of her career -- the most in Iowa women's basketball history.

Colorado checked in at No. 3 after a 71-59 win against the No. 8 Stanford Cardinal. NC State has beaten ranked Florida State and Virginia Tech this month, and the Wolfpack kept that momentum with a 93-66 win against Virginia to take the No. 4 spot this week.

UCLA moved down just three places to No. 5 after losing the second part of the battle for Los Angeles, while USC climbed three to No. 6 . Sunday was a revenge game for the Trojans, whose only loss came at the hands of the Bruins in December. USC took the win at Galen Center despite USC forward/center Rayah Marshall being a late-game scratch due to an illness. UCLA's Lauren Betts was also battling an unspecified illness and did not start the game because she was limited in minutes. One player who made her presence known was USC freshman star JuJu Watkins, who led her team with 32 points, 10 rebounds, three assists, three blocks and three steals. That was her sixth 30-point performance.

Florida State also had a solid week with back-to-back wins against ranked opponents North Carolina and Virginia Tech. The Seminoles moved up to No. 15 in this week's poll. Meanwhile, the Baylor Bears had the biggest drop this week, going down eight spots after an 87-66 loss to Kansas and a 66-63 loss to Iowa State.

AP Women's Basketball Top 25

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' women's college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Sunday, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week's ranking:

Rank Team Record Points Prev. 1 South Carolina 15-0 900 1 2 Iowa 17-1 843 3 3 Colorado 15-1 814 5 4 NC State 15-1 777 6 5 UCLA 14-1 750 2 6 USC 13-1 744 9 7 Kansas State 17-1 692 12 8 Stanford 15-2 608 8 9 UConn 14-3 597 13 10 LSU 16-2 537 7 11 Texas 16-2 515 10 12 Baylor 14-2 492 4 13 Louisville 15-2 460 15 14 Virginia Tech 13-3 419 11 15 Florida State 14-4 365 21 16 Indiana 14-2 351 14 17 Gonzaga 16-2 345 16 18 Ohio State 13-3 336 17 19 Notre Dame 12-3 301 18 20 Utah 12-5 187 19 21 Creighton 13-3 144 22 22 Marquette 15-2 129 23 23 North Carolina 12-5 106 20 24 Iowa State 12-4 80 NR 25 UNLV 14-1 69 25

Others receiving votes: Oregon St. 59, West Virginia 29, Syracuse 25, Vanderbilt 8, Princeton 7, Auburn 5, Fairfield 4, Michigan St. 2.