South Carolina remains the unanimous No. 1 team in the AP Top 25 poll, after the Gamecocks overcame a pesky Georgia squad to Sunday to remain undefeated. Overall, this was a relatively calm week compared to recent ones, as the top six teams did not move.

For first time in seven weeks a No. 2 team has kept its ranking in consecutive weeks, and this was possible because the Ohio State Buckeyes took care of business against Nebraska with a big 80-47 win on Feb. 14.

Iowa had a fun week as the Hawkeyes got to celebrate Caitlin Clark breaking Kelsey Plum's women's college basketball scoring record during their 106-89 win against Michigan on Feb 15.

Once again, six Pac-12 teams are currently in the AP Top 25: No. 3 Stanford, No. 7 USC, No. 9 Oregon State, No. 11 Colorado, No. 12 UCLA and No. 18 Utah.

The conference did what it always does and entertained us with not just one, but two games decided by buzzer-beaters last Friday. Oregon State moved to No. 9 after Talia von Oelhoffen made a 3-pointer that lifted the Beavers to a 79-77 result over UCLA. Meanwhile, Utah is No. 18 this week thanks to Dasia Young getting a last-second layup 77-76 win against Colorado.

USC climbed to No. 7 as JuJu Watkins continues to be outstanding, but also Rayah Marshall registered a total of 29 rebounds during the Trojans' latest road trip against Oregon and Oregon State over the weekend.

AP Women's Basketball Top 25

The top 25 teams in the Associated Press' women's college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Sunday, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week's ranking:

Rank Team Record Points Prev. 1 South Carolina 25-0 875 1 2 Ohio State 22-3 824 2 3 Stanford 23-3 804 3 4 Iowa 23-3 742 4 5 Texas 24-3 730 5 6 NC State 23-3 714 6 7 USC 20-4 654 10 8 Virginia Tech 22-4 593 12 9 Oregon State 21-4 554 11 10 Kansas State 22-4 520 7 11 Colorado 20-5 519 8 12 UCLA 20-5 497 9 13 LSU 20-5 465 13 14 Indiana 21-3 446 14 15 UConn 22-5 423 15 16 Gonzaga 26-2 326 17 17 Syracuse 22-4 272 19 18 Utah 19-7 246 22 19 Notre Dame 18-6 242 16 20 Louisville 21-6 228 18 21 Creighton 21-3 201 20 22 West Virginia 22-3 172 24 23 Oklahoma 18-7 94 23 24 Baylor 19-6 88 21 25 Princeton 20-3 66 25

Others receiving votes: UNLV 41, Fairfield 28, North Carolina 4, Saint Joseph's 4, Mississippi St. 2, Tennessee 1.