South Carolina remains the unanimous No. 1 team in the AP Top 25 poll, after the Gamecocks overcame a pesky Georgia squad to Sunday to remain undefeated. Overall, this was a relatively calm week compared to recent ones, as the top six teams did not move. 

For first time in seven weeks a No. 2 team has kept its ranking in consecutive weeks, and this was possible because the Ohio State Buckeyes took care of business against Nebraska with a big 80-47 win on Feb. 14. 

Iowa had a fun week as the Hawkeyes got to celebrate Caitlin Clark breaking Kelsey Plum's women's college basketball scoring record during their 106-89 win against Michigan on Feb 15.

Once again, six Pac-12 teams are currently in the AP Top 25: No. 3 Stanford, No. 7 USC, No. 9 Oregon State, No. 11 Colorado, No. 12 UCLA and No. 18 Utah. 

The conference did what it always does and entertained us with not just one, but two games decided by buzzer-beaters last Friday. Oregon State moved to No. 9 after Talia von Oelhoffen made a 3-pointer that lifted the Beavers to a 79-77 result over UCLA. Meanwhile, Utah is No. 18 this week thanks to Dasia Young getting a last-second layup 77-76 win against Colorado. 

USC climbed to No. 7 as JuJu Watkins continues to be outstanding, but also Rayah Marshall registered a total of 29 rebounds during the Trojans' latest road trip against Oregon and Oregon State over the weekend. 

AP Women's Basketball Top 25

The top 25 teams in the Associated Press' women's college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Sunday, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week's ranking:

RankTeamRecordPointsPrev.
1South Carolina 25-08751
2Ohio State22-38242
3Stanford23-38043
4Iowa23-37424
5Texas24-37305
6NC State23-37146
7USC20-465410
8Virginia Tech22-459312
9Oregon State21-455411
10Kansas State22-45207
11Colorado20-55198
12UCLA20-54979
13LSU20-546513
14Indiana21-344614
15UConn22-542315
16Gonzaga26-232617
17Syracuse22-427219
18Utah19-724622
19Notre Dame18-624216
20Louisville21-622818
21Creighton21-320120
22West Virginia22-317224
23Oklahoma18-79423
24Baylor19-68821
25Princeton20-36625

Others receiving votes: UNLV 41, Fairfield 28, North Carolina 4, Saint Joseph's 4, Mississippi St. 2, Tennessee 1.